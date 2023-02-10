“Mean and shallow”: Madonna’s comments on 'fat people' looking ‘horrible’ go viral in wake of Grammy's appearance

After pop legend Madonna made an appearance at the Grammys this week, shocked netizens took to their social media to express their concerns and speculate that the Material Girl singer might have gone under the knife recently.

Since the 64-year-old looked a little different than usual, internet users delved into the matter and dug into a 25-year-old interview, when Madonna body shamed others and called out “fat people,” saying:

“They are the most unattractive social outcast, like really overweight girls or guys with lots of acne that follow me around and pester me. It’s frightening because not only are they bothering me, but they are also horrible to look at to.”

Chiz Leney @JustifyMyVogue "It's always fat people too. They are the most unattractive social outcasts, like really overweight girls or guys with lots of acne that follow me around and pester me. It's frightening because not only are they bothering me, but they're horrible to look at too."-Madonna "It's always fat people too. They are the most unattractive social outcasts, like really overweight girls or guys with lots of acne that follow me around and pester me. It's frightening because not only are they bothering me, but they're horrible to look at too."-Madonna

With many comments like "tables have turned," people are now reacting to the singer's comments, calling her “mean and shallow.” A comment shared by an anonymous user on Reddit read as:

Social media users call out Madonna for her “ruthless and negative view” where she called out “fat people” in an interview which is more than 25 years old

Social media can be a fun place to be. However, seeing how everything, good and bad, is stored in the database forever can be intimidating for everyone, especially celebrities who are always in the limelight. Something similar happened to Madonna, who garnered headlines after she made an appearance on February 5 at this year's Grammy Awards.

The 'Queen Of Pop,' who took to the stage to introduce a performance by English non-binary musician Sam Smith and American transgender singer Kim Petras — the duo which earlier won a Grammy award for their song Unholy, came under radar for her unusual appearance, with many blaming it on plastic surgeries.

UK TV personality Piers Morgan took to Instagram to post a close-up shot of Madonna, writing that he thought "Halloween was in October."

Many anonymous users on Reddit dug deep into the internet and found an interview of the Back That Up To The Beat singer, where she said echoed some problematic sentiments about people who are “fat” and have “acne.”

Slamming the artist for her “ruthless and negative view,” several social media users took to the online space to voice their opinions, writing:

"That can't be her?": Twitterati react to Madonna looking unusual during her appearance at the Grammy Awards

As Madonna stepped onto the Grammys stage to present the award to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their performance in Unholy, netizens claimed that they could not recognize the Like A Virgin singer for a second.

Her appearance sparked a sea of reactions from internet users as they claimed that the 64-year-old looked unrecognizable with her bigger lips, braids, and a tight black suit with fishnet gloves. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Adia D. @TheAdiaLauren Madonna who? That can’t be her ? Can it ? Madonna who? That can’t be her ? Can it ?

whataboutpromblane @whataboutpromb1 #Grammys2023 #Madonna #GRAMMYs I really wish Madonna never touched her face. There really was no reason. She was going to age beautifully. She's always been beautiful. #Stopplayingwithyallface #GRAMMYs I really wish Madonna never touched her face. There really was no reason. She was going to age beautifully. She's always been beautiful. #Stopplayingwithyallface #Grammys2023 #Madonna https://t.co/hchZ2TC3jl

Dawn @DawnfromtheDro

#GRAMMYs Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward. Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward.#GRAMMYs

@connieweary @connieweary1 @CBSNews I like Madonna, but I didn't recognize her when she stepped on stage. @CBSNews I like Madonna, but I didn't recognize her when she stepped on stage.

The iconic singer took to her Instagram handle shortly after to speak her heart out about how people have been criticizing her and did not "focus" on what she said in her speech. In a long caption, Madonna wrote:

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!"

Talking about "ageism and misogyny," she claimed that the world "refuses" to celebrate women who are above the age of 45.

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Now-Grammy winner Kim Petras, during her acceptance speech, thanked the 64-year-old singer for all the inspiration, as the former became the first trans woman ever to receive the coveted award.

