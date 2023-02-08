What is ageism? Definition explained as Madonna rips critics over new face comments

American singer Madonna has accused critics of "ageism and misogyny" as they commented on their appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The artist's look garnered several negative reactions online, which they addressed in a recent social media post.

On February 8, the 64-year-old star took to their Instagram handle to share a video of themselves partying with Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Cardi B, Dopey, Honey Dijon, and Ab-Soul, alongside a lengthy caption.

Madonna then addressed how people chose to talk about "close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face," instead of what they said during their speech.

They wrote:

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous."

As per Medical News Today, ageism is a form of "prejudice" or "discrimination" against individuals because of their age. A person experiences ageism when they are discriminated against solely because of their age. Such discrimination often has a negative effect on people and can impact their mental and physical health.

The three types of ageism are:

Institutional ageism - occurs in institutions via their actions and policies Interpersonal ageism - occurs in social interactions Internalized ageism - occurs via the intrapersonal beliefs of a person

Madonna claims that they have been "degraded" throughout their music career

Harshmallow 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ Rogue Antifa, Inc. @Nikki2U I don’t hate Madonna for doing this to herself. I hate that we live in a society where she thinks she has to do this to herself. I don’t hate Madonna for doing this to herself. I hate that we live in a society where she thinks she has to do this to herself. https://t.co/I2sHBMvw5I

In their lengthy post, Madonna also stated that they stand by their creative choices and their choice of appearance and quoted Beyonce's lyrics stating, "You-won’t break my soul."

They continued:

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

The Hung Up singer ended the note by stating that they look forward to the coming years of "subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, and standing up to the patriarchy."

Madonna presented the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Sam Smith and Kim Petras during the 65th Grammy Awards held on February 5 in Los Angeles. The duo won for their hit track Unholy. In the post, the Material Girl singer wrote that they felt "honored" to introduce Petras and Smith at the Grammys.

They said:

"I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"

Smith and Petras made history by winning a Grammy as the former became the first non-binary artist and the latter, the first trans woman to do so.

Poll : 0 votes