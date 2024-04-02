BandMan Kevo responds as rapper's 15-year-old son passes away

Chicago rapper BandMan Kevo announced on Sunday, March 31, 2024, that his 15-year-old son was fatally shot in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He took to his official Instagram account to make the announcement. He also pleaded with his followers for assistance.

In one Instagram story, the 34-year-old rapper attached an image of the child and wrote, “rest in power.” In another, Kevo revealed that he could not “get a hold” of his son’s mother.

The identity of the mother remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Musician announces death of 15-year-old son (Image via bandmankevo/Instagram)

On April 1, Kevo also took to X to post a tribute for his son.

BandMan Kevo’s real name is Kevin Ford. He has amassed over three million followers on Instagram. Not only is he a musician, he also has his own Patreon account, where he gives fans lessons on amassing wealth. Some of these classes are Finesse God Scam School, Bandklan Educational Empire, All About Cryptocurrency, Bandklan Instagram engagement package, and Bandklan artist management. The classes are priced between $20 and $3,500 per month

BandMan Kevo says he paid child support for Kevian

Bandman Kevo exclusively told celebrity news blog The Shade Room, that he had a "rocky" relationship with his son, alleging that the mother did not wish for the musician to be a part of the child's life and reportedly did not give the boy the child support money he paid.

Kevo has six children with four different women. In a past interview, he mentioned that he gets paid half of what Dyme Kevo - one of his baby mamas - makes. He also added that he had drawn up a contract with Dyme in case the duo broke up and she tried to earn a profit using his name:

“I forgot what I wrote up, I think I get half of whatever income she get. So it’ll literally be anything and everything.”

Kevo then added:

"'Cause girls got some emotions and stuff like that, they fall in love. But at the same time we have to look past all of that because when all of the emotions on and they snap they dumb*ss back into reality and feel like, 'ok I need to have somewhere to stay, I need a car to drive, I need money, I got this, I got kids.'"

BandMan Kevo went on to explain that if he broke up with a woman and the duo were not on bad terms, he would find the latter “a boyfriend with money.” He continued:

“People want to own things too much. You have a baby by a girl, you think you own her. It’s not really like that.”

The Methods singer has also said in a VladTV interview he only paid $900 in child support to his “first” baby mother.

Fans are now awaiting further information about the death of Kevo's son.