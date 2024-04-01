From Jim Gruzalski to Jeffrey Hunter: Barbara Rush's relationships explored after actress' death at 97

Barbara Rush, an American actress known for her roles in It Came From Outer Space and Peyton Place, died at 97 on March 31, 2024. Her daughter, Claudia Cowan, a Fox News Channel correspondent, confirmed the sad news to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition. It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family," Claudia told the news channel.

Born in Denver on January 4, 1927, Barbara Rush started her acting career when Paramount signed her for The Goldbergs in 1950. In 1954, she won a Golden Globe for her performance as Ellen Fields in Jack Arnold's 1953 sci-fi aliens flick It Came From Outer Space.

Rush was married three times and is survived by her two children, Claudia Cowan and Christopher Hunter.

A timeline of Barbara Rush's relationships explored

According to IMDb, Barbara Rush was married and divorced three times. She met her first husband, Jeffrey Hunter, a fellow actor, before being signed on by Paramount in 1950. The couple tied the knot in December 1950, making them one of Hollywood's most popular couples at the time. They had a son, Christopher, born in 1952. Just three years later, the couple parted ways in March 1955.

Rush's career hit an all-time high when she was married to Hunter. She starred opposite Hollywood's leading men, including Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando, Dean Martin, Paul Newman, Richard Burton, and Kirk Douglas.

Her film career slowed down during the early '60s, during which time she married her second husband, Warren Cowan, a publicist, in 1959. The couple had a daughter, Claudia, who was born in 1964.

However, her marriage to Cowan ended in divorce in August 1969. Over a year later, Barbara Rush married Jim Gruzalski, a fellow actor known for his roles in Barnaby Jones, Starsky and Hutch, and Police Woman. Her third marriage also ended in divorce in October 1973.

Barbara Rush's last movie role was in the 2017 short film Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant

Barbara Rush's acting career spanned decades across various mediums, including film, television, and stage. Her last acting credit was in the 2017 short film Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant, where she starred alongside her niece Carolyn Hennesy.

During the 1960s, Rush forayed into television, starring in guest roles in various popular shows. In 1968, she guest starred as the antagonist Nora Clavicle in Adam West's iteration of the caped crusader in the 1966 Batman series. Speaking to Fox Digital about her villainous role at the time, she said:

"Oh... when you’re an actress, you don’t think about things like that. You just think, ‘I have a job!’ You just don’t project what your future is going to be. And [Nora Clavicle] was just so funny. I just love comedy and she was very light-hearted. She was a kick."

Her most famous television role was in the ABC soap opera Peyton Place, where she played Marsha Russell for 75 episodes between 1968 and 1969.

Barbara Rush lived in the Harold Lloyd Estate in Beverly Hills, California, till her death on Easter 2024.