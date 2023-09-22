Batman's secret revealed as Vandal Savage seizes Wayne Manor

Batman #137 reveals that Batman's famed Wayne Manor, along with the Batcave, now belong to an old and dangerous adversary of the Justice League, Vandal Savage. Vandal Arg, a.k.a. Vandal Savage, is an immortal supervillain in DC who gained his powers from a meteorite 50,000 years ago.

Since then, he has claimed to be multiple well-known historical figures, such as Blackbeard, Cheops, the Egyptian pharaoh who constructed the pyramids, Genghis Khan, and Julius Caesar, among many others. Over the years, Savage has frequently fought with nearly all of Earth's heroes as a result of his plans to take over the world.

What will happen to the Caped Crusader? (image via DC)

An old Justice League foe just bought Batman’s Wayne Manor

The "Gotham War" arc continues in Batman #137. After the events of the "Knight Terrors" saga, the caped crusader spent weeks in a coma after fighting insomnia and his nightmares. When Bruce eventually awoke, he found himself in a new version of Gotham City, where Catwoman had evolved into a distinct sort of kingpin.

In her sense of morality, she has been training low-level criminals to steal from the rich and give to the needy. What's worse is that the whole Bat-family backed her—everyone except Damian Wayne, AKA Robin.

Chip's run poses the question of The Man vs. The Cowl (image via DC)

The Dark Knight views justice as a black-and-white concept; thus, what Catwoman is doing challenges his ideals. As a result, he attempts to put a stop to her operations in Gotham. To keep Batman from destroying all she has worked so hard for, Catwoman teams up with the other members of the Bat-family, who are sympathetic to her cause.

As a result, they attempt to trick their mentor into falling into a trap. Steps ahead, Batman ambushes Catwoman's team at their headquarters, severely injuring both the criminals and his family members who try to get involved in the conflict (Nightwing, Orphan, Spoiler, Tim Drake, and Jason Todd).

A beaten Bruce returns to his current headquarters, the Brownstone House, and reunites with Damian Wayne to reflect on the events that conspired earlier in the issue. However, a local Gotham banker interrupts Bruce and informs him that his current residence, linked to Wayne Manor, no longer belongs to him.

Bruce doesn't waste any time; he races to his childhood home, eager to learn how someone managed to get past the contingencies he had carefully set in place to protect his family's legacy. When the Dark Knight enters the Batcave to find out who the new owner of his family home is, he is surprised when he learns that whoever owns Wayne Manor now has already discovered the cave's hidden entrance.

The issue comes to a close with the shocking reveal of the new owner of Wayne Manor, who is none other than Vandal Savage. If that wasn't a punch in the gut for Bruce, Savage is now also aware of Batman's true identity. With the "Gotham War" arc just picking up heat, fans are anxious to see what unfolds next for the caped crusader.

Batman #137 is written by Chip Zardasy, with art by Jorge Jimenez, colors by Tomeu Morey, and lettering by Clayton Cowles. It is now on sale by DC.