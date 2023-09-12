The Batman 2 to begin filming in November 2023 amidst SAG-AFTRA strikes

The Batman 2 is expected to begin production on November 6, 2023, assuming the strikes are over by then, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) Production Schedule.

Robert Pattinson will return for his role as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' Batman Part 2, which will bring the Caped Crusader back to the grimy streets of Gotham City.

Robert Pattinson will once again wear the cowl (Image via WB)

According to earlier rumors, The Batman sequel was scheduled to begin filming in March 2024, since the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes had caused a delay. However, the planned release date for the film remains October 2025, and fans await more official news from the production heads of the much-anticipated film.

What We Know So Far About The Batman 2

Fans will be immersed once more in Matt Reeves' eerie and dark world of Gotham City in The Batman 2. Continuing his fan-favorite portrayal of the famous character, Robert Pattinson will return to his role as Batman. According to reports, the film will also debut Dick Grayson's Robin, an iconic character in the Batman universe.

Rumors also claim that Clayface and Mr. Freeze, two of Batman's classic foes, may appear as primary antagonists in the sequel. Clayface, first appearing in the 1940s, has the astonishing power to transform his body into other shapes. After Clayface's revival in the popular Harley Quinn Animated Series, fans are excited to see how Matt Reeves will portray this shape-shifting rogue.

Mr. Freeze, a.k.a. Victor Fries, is also a classic from Batman's Rogues Gallery, with the previous live-action portrayals of the ice-cold villain being vain. This is another opportunity for visionary director Matt Reeves to shine. Fans can also expect the return of characters from the first film.

Who will rival the Caped Crusader in The Batman 2? (Image Via WB)

How the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes are Affecting The Batman 2

The Batman 2 is just one of the several films and television productions hampered by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)'s continuing strikes. The commencement of production was delayed as a result.

Production of the film is dependent on a resolution to the strikes. If the strikes end by November 6, 2023, The Batman 2 is planned to start filming, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) Production List. It is difficult to predict whether and when production will actually start because the strike still rages on.

The Batman Part 2 has a scheduled release of October 2025 (Image via WB)

Fans of The Dark Knight anxiously await Batman's journey's resumption despite the uncertainty and strikes being in full swing. Matt Reeves' original feature, The Batman, was immensely adored by both fans and critics that the release of a sequel is still a widely awaited event in the world of superhero flicks.