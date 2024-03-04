Benidorm fire: Everything to know about blaze that left 3 members of same family dead in Spain

On March 4, 2024, a fire in Benidorm, Spain, claimed the lives of three members of the same family, including one minor and two adults, as reported by BNN Breaking. The incident took place when a fire broke out in Villajoyosa, near Benidorm, at 2:15 am local time. Emergency services rushed to the scene and reportedly evacuated 120 residents.

The blaze was put out at 7:34 am local time, and as per The Mirror, 15 casualties were reported. Three members of the same family, including a father, his child, and the child's grandmother, reportedly lost their lives. As per the publication, a police officer spoke about the victims and said:

"We are still working on the identification of the victims at the moment."

Several individuals including a police officer rushed to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in Benidorm fire

120 people were reportedly safely evacuated from the building. (Image via X/@nONsToP_aStUr)

The Mirror reported that the fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 24-floor apartment building in Villajoyosa, near Benidorm on Monday. A man, his child, and the child's grandmother, reportedly died in the fire after they got trapped.

As per MSN, a woman was heard screaming for help in Spanish, saying, "Help, help, please." It is unclear if she was one of the victims, as the identities of the individuals impacted by the incident have not been revealed as of this writing.

Seven women aged between 24 and 67, eight men aged between 13 and 57, and a police officer were among the individuals who suffered smoke inhalation and are being treated in a nearby hospital, as per MSN.

An investigation into the fire is currently underway. (Image via X/@Pjt432)

As per The Mirror, 120 people were reportedly safely evacuated from the building, and the spokesman for the Civil Guard spoke about the fire and said:

"At 2:13 this morning, the Alicante Civil Guard was alerted about a fire on the 11th floor of a 24-storey building in Villajoyosa. Several Civil Guard Units, local Police from Finestrat and Villajoyosa, firefighters from Benidorm, Alicante, and San Vicente del Raspeig, and several medical teams attended. 120 people were evacuated from their homes."

The spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination center also spoke to the publication and said:

"The fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor of a residential apartment block in Villajoyosa. Three fire crews were sent to the scene along with paramedics. We received the alarm at 2.13 am this morning. The blaze was put out at 7.34 am."

An investigation into the fire is currently underway and further information about the cause of the same is awaited. The victims have also not been identified by authorities as of this writing.