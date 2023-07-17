"Better to flop now than later"- Fans predict another DC flop with Blue Beetle amidst release date conflict

With the upcoming DC films Blue Beetle on its way, the popular studio that stemmed from the famous DC comics has failed to convince fans about its upcoming film. Especially after Ezra Miller's much-awaited The Flash, which also managed to merge several universes in a modern MCU-esque way, failed to captivate viewers in any solid way. Shazam 2 also saw a similar fate months back.

With pessimism growing around the current DC projects, the production reportedly thought about pushing Blue Beetle back to 2024 but later decided against it. While the climate of Hollywood may not be at its peak right now, fans are convinced that the release date will have nothing to do with the success of Blue Beetle, with most predicting that the film was going to flop anyhow.

If this is the impression of the upcoming film among fans, it will be hard to gather enough momentum for the film to become a hit. It is set to premiere theatrically on August 18, 2023.

Fans predict huge flop for DC with Blue Beetle

Even if DC was on a roll with its films, it would be hard to see how Blue Beetle fits into the equation, especially with slow marketing and lack of character knowledge. Though this means it is an ambitious effort from the studio, the word about the film has not reached beyond hardcore audiences.

After the date change debate came up on social media sites like Twitter, fans were quick to dismiss the effort, with many criticizing the marketing and others simply predicting how it was going to fail as well.

Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

It will release on August 18, 2023.