"Beyond Proud": Fans overjoyed as Umi and V's 'wherever u r' wins the Top Spot as the MVP song on Tokyo FM

In a moment of triumph for BTS member, Kim Taehyung, his collaboration with American singer UMI, titled wherever u r has recently been awarded a physical trophy for securing the Top Spot as the MVP song on Tokyo FM.

wherever u r is a duet song that ARMYs (BTS fandom) hold dear as it was a gift by Taehyung, released on the day of his birthday, December 30, 2023. This was soon after he departed for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023.

Released via the official YouTube channel of American singer-songwriter UMI, the track has been a hit since the day it was released. Fans took to social media to convey their pride in both singers as the results were disclosed.

Tokyo FM, a prominent radio station in Japan, played a pivotal role in recognizing the song's excellence by awarding it the prestigious MVP title. This acknowledgment is a testament to the international appeal and resonance of the BTS member and UMI's collaboration. Tokyo FM, known for its influential presence in the Japanese music scene, adds a significant accolade to the list of achievements for wherever u r.

Fans congratulate V and Umi for the win

The lyrics, as stated by Umi and Taehyung, reflect a deep sense of reflection on memories, encapsulating the desire to reconnect with someone who occupies a special place in the singers' hearts.

Fans of both artists took to social media platforms to share their excitement after the song's latest achievement. The global fanbase united in congratulating the artists on Tokyo FM's MVP title.

Other achievements of the song

The song quickly climbed the charts, claiming the No. 1 spot on US iTunes. Impressively, it had already secured the No. 7 position on the US iTunes chart immediately upon its release.

The success of wherever u r extends beyond the United States, making its mark in the top eight biggest music markets worldwide, including Canada, Brazil, Germany, Japan, the UK, Australia, and France. However, this achievement is not confined to a select few countries; the song has achieved the remarkable feat of claiming the number 1 title in over 80 countries around the globe.

The recognition of wherever u r as Tokyo FM's MVP song underscores the global significance of the BTS vocalist's universal appeal of his collaborations. The collaboration was definitely a success on charts, solidifying Taehyung's place as an impactful artist in the music industry.

Kim Taehyung is expected to return in 2025 after completing his mandatory military service for eighteen months.

