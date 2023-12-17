Big Little Lies season 3: Laura Dern bombshell reveal about her return to HBO drama series

Just weeks after Nicole Kidman confirmed Big Little Lies season 3 is in the works, Laura Dern rooted for the same. Speaking to TODAY.com on December 13, Laura said,

"There would be nothing more fun for all of us."

The Jurassic Park star also expressed her desire to rejoin the cast as they were like a family to her.

Nicole’s announcement about the making of Big Little Lies season 3 came as a big surprise since they had seemed quite hesitant to return to Monterey after the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée back in 2021. She revealed how much it mattered to be back on the show having shared such a beautiful bond with her costars Laura, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley.

Speaking at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event on November 17, Nicole explained how she was considering retiring when the show came along and how it changed her life. She said,

"And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

Did Laura Dern confirm her return to Big Little Lies season 3?

Laura Dern almost confirmed her comeback to Monterey saying she was pinning her hopes on the making of Big Little Lies season 3. The way she talked about her costars she seemed pretty sure they would have a great time together as it was a friendship beyond their professional lives. She said,

"Well, let’s just say we’re best friends in art and in life. And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives."

Is Big Little Lies returning for a third season?

There were no plans for Big Little Lies season 3 till Nicole Kidman revealed that she and Reese Witherspoon were considering it. In an interview last month, Nicole dropped a hint saying how much she loved the series and that they would be bringing a third one.

Witherspoon in a live Instagram call with Laura Dern, two years ago, said that she would love to cast J.Lo in the third season if it ever happened. She said they were waiting for the right story. Kidman shared the same thought when she spoke in an interview with Deadline about needing a strong storyline.

In the end, there was quite an unambiguous confirmation that Big Little Lies season 3 was going to happen. Nicole dropped the bombshell, last month, as she said,

"And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Is Big Little Lies based on a true story?

People loved Big Little Lies. It received eight Primetime Emmy out of sixteen nominations. Adapted from a true story, it turned out to be a smashing hit among the masses, especially women.

The domestic abuse plot was realistic, making it more relevant. It seems that women experiencing breakdowns could relate to the main characters of the series instinctively. Liane Moriarty confessed that the character of the violent husband was based on a real person. This revelation was made backstage at the September 17, 2017 Emmys following the show's win for Outstanding Limited Series.