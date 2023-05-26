BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about Lily-Rose Depp giving her advice for her role in HBO’s The Idol

Ahead of the premiere of the much-anticipated show, The Idol, BLACKPINK’s Jennie opened up about getting help from Lily-Rose Depp about her acting. According to WWD, the K-pop star talked about working with the seasoned Hollywood actress and how she helped her with the scenes.

Speaking about Lily-Rose Depp and working as an actor, BLACKPINK’s Jennie said that the former became her comfort zone.

“She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there.”

ATHENA @1999vogue lily-rose depp & jennie at the idol afterparty is my summer hotgirl energy lily-rose depp & jennie at the idol afterparty is my summer hotgirl energy https://t.co/PEISAKBzJP

The 27-year-old K-pop star also mentioned the advice she received from the actress. Although simple, it seemed to work for the BLACKPINK member. She said,

“She (Lily-Rose Depp) just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about getting into acting with Hollywood’s most anticipated project

As one of the biggest superstars of the world, BLACKPINK’s Jennie grabbed the spotlight at her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and even at the photocall for HBO’s The Idol, directed by Sam Levinson. While early critics reported that the K-pop star was only given a token role in The Idol, fans were still looking forward to what the 27-year-old artist’s acting debut would look like.

At the Cannes Film Festival, BLACKPINK’s Jennie talked about getting into the acting industry after years of K-pop idol duties. Considering that her first venture is The Idol, where she shares the screen with Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp, she mentioned how grateful she was to work with them. Talking about the director, Sam Levinson, she said,

“I’ve been admiring Sam’s [Levinson] work for a very long time. I trusted Sam to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry. The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role.”

jennie loops @jnkloops jennie in the new trailer for the idol jennie in the new trailer for the idol https://t.co/LP9vI5SuB8

The Pink Venom singer went into more detail and stated that The Idol presented her with the opportunity to just be herself. She revealed that she did not prepare much for it but was courageous in being herself.

“It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything… Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

However, it wasn’t like BLACKPINK’s Jennie did not face any challenges. She acknowledged that sharing the screen with experienced actors made her nervous.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me.”

jennie random things @randomjenniekim JENNIE IN THE IDOL, YOU GUYS OMGG IM NOT OKAY JENNIE IN THE IDOL, YOU GUYS OMGG IM NOT OKAY https://t.co/xVwsMUIdc2

Meanwhile, The Idol recently once again came under BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fandom) radar. They claimed that the show and its creators used the Pink Venom singer for clout and gave her a minuscule role. They even told one another not to hype the show a lot.

Many also expressed concerns with the extreme PG-rated scenes in the show, despite some reports stating that Jennie does not appear in any of those scenes.

The Idol is slated to premiere on June 4, 2023, on HBO.

