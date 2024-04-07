On Sunday, April 7, it was revealed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo filed trademark applications for her label, BLISSOO, under 13 categories on February 27, 2024. The application, on KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Info Service), was done under her real name, Kim Ji-soo, and the several categories under which she had requested to extend her label's trademark include Class 9: Photography, film, media – technical, Class 3: Cosmetics, etc.

These trademarks are the portal through which companies and brands extend their experimentation into other industries outside their domain. Given that trademark applications are often seen as a sign of embarkation or expansion of a pre-existing agency, netizens couldn't help but think that BLACKPINK's Jisoo is thinking of branching out her label BLISSOO.

However, given that trademark applications are also seen as the pre-mature stage of an establishment or project, the full-scale development of the label might not be achieved in the near future. Additionally, the direction in which the idol would like to take her company might be subjected to the changes she undergoes as a soloist and entrepreneur.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo allegedly drops hints of her label BLISSOO's expansion through her recent trademark applications

In mid-February, BLACKPINK's vocalist, Jisoo, revealed her own label, BLISSOO, a solo agency that will manage and promote her soloist schedules and projects. As per the label's official website descriptions, BLISSOO aims to transcend genres and fields. It also strives to create the idol's solo career as one that's meaningful and unique.

Most of the label's characteristics are also seen to be aligned with its CEO, Jisoo, who showcases interest in artistry, uniqueness, creativity, and connection. Therefore, BLISSOO intends to not only empower people with their releases, whether music or merchandise, but also to create a community that supports, values, and inspires one another.

While the label intrigued netizens with the fresh journey it would create for the idol, there were signs that the agency would be more than just an entertainment company. Even before the official achievements of the agency's embarkation, fans had speculations that the agency would dwell in several industries.

Moreover, BLISSOO stands as a subsidiary of her brother's company, BIOMOM Inc., a health foods company, already setting the base on its expansive nature.

Therefore, when it was revealed that the idol filed trademark applications for her label, BLISSOO, on February 22, 2024, under 13 categories, fans weren't surprised. However, the news that the company could hold several expansive aspects has left netizens both impressed and elated. Here are all the categories under which Jisoo filed trademarks for her agency, using her original name, Kim Ji-soo:

Class 3: Cosmetics

Class 9: Photography, film, media – technical

Class 14: Jewelry, watches, precious metals

Class 16: Printing, packaging, stationery

Class 18: Leather, bags, luggage

Class 25: Clothing, footwear, hats

Class 26: Accessories

Class 28: Entertainment, gaming devices, sporting goods

Class 35: Advertising, business management, and office management

Class 38: Telecommunications

Class 41: Education, training, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities

Class 43: Restaurants, Catering

Class 44: Medical, veterinary, agricultural, fishery, forestry

BLACKPINK members' solo agencies

On the other hand, other BLACKPINK members have also kickstarted their own labels and agencies following their refusal to sign a renewal contract with YG Entertainment.

While BLACKPINK as a four-member girl group decided to continue their group activities under YG Entertainment, the members did not renew their individual contracts with the agency. In November 2023, Jennie launched ODDATELIER, and Lisa rolled out LLOUD in early February 2024.

On the other hand, Rosé is in talks to also release her own label to manage her individual projects and solo schedules.

Regardless, fans hope that Jisoo soon announces her future plans for her label BLISSOO and how she aims to expand the same.