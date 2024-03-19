BLACKPINK Lisa officially unveils her Lloud ankle tattoo, fans show excitement: “Angel from heaven?” 

BLACKPINK Lisa is always the subject of public scrutiny whenever she attends events, and fans were quick to spot the new tattoo on her ankle as she stepped out for the opening night of Bulgari’s Studio in Seoul.

The 26-year-old Korean popstar dazzled in an asymetrical evening gown and her second collaborative watch with the Italian luxury brand.

LaLisa Manobal, popularly known as a member of K-Pop group, BLACKPINK, joined friends Lee Jongsuk, Serenay Sarikaya, Pia Jauncey, Ayden Song, and Kim Jihun, among others to celebrate Bulagri’s artistic prowess.

Lisa shared photos of the event on her Instagram page, and once fans noticed the tattoo, they were quick to appreciate it, with one saying:

“Angel from heaven?”

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/lalalalisa_m)

More details on BLACKPINK Lisa's outfit and tattoo

The Korean celebrity rocked a black Dion Lee asymmetrical dress with gathers at the waist and chest and accented by golden buttons. She matched the monochromatic look with black Evangelie pumps.

For accessories, LaLisa wore the Bulgari B.Zero1 necklace, Bulgari x Lisa watch, B.Zero1 ring, a bracelet, and Corona earrings from the Italian brand.

The ankle tattoo features the inscription "Lloud," Lisa's new music company. The script tattoo, a tattoo trend of 2024, was drawn by Gunhyo Park, who shared an image of it on his Instagram. Lisa's new tattoo has elicited tons of comments on Instagram, with fans describing it as beautiful and chic.

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/lalalalisa_m)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate BLACKPINK Lisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate BLACKPINK Lisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

Fans appreciate LaLisa's new ankle tattoo as she steps out for Bulgari event (Image via Instagram/gunhyo park)

BLACKPINK Lisa's delicate and feminine tattoo ascribes to her modern minimalist style. The popstar's fashion sense channels sophistication and quiet luxury.