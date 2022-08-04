BLACKSWAN’s Fatou surprises fans with mixtape announcement

BLACKSWAN’s Fatou is all geared up to make her solo mixtape debut on Friday, August 19, at 6 pm KST. The 27-year-old Senegalese K-pop idol will be releasing her first solo mixtape album titled PWAPF. The abbreviation stands for "Psycho with a Pretty Face." The album will include three tracks.

The PWAPF mixtape will be a great catalyst in bringing Fatou to the limelight. She currently enjoys the recognition of being the first active African and Senegalese K-pop idol. The mixtape will give her a chance to showcase her songwriting and composing skills.

For her first solo album, the K-pop idol took part in writing and composing all three songs in PWAPF. She was joined by leanon, a Korean R&B singer-songwriter and music producer.

BLACKSWAN’s Fatou geared up to release first solo mixtape

27-year-old Fatou debuted with BLACKSWAN on July 8, 2020. Managed by DR Music, the group’s global concept gave way to Fatou becoming the first African K-pop idol. Though she has been on the receiving end of anti-black hatred, she continues to make her own way. Her first solo mixtape album PWAPF, is anticipated to be a milestone in her career.

On August 4, DR Music announced that BLACKSWAN's Fatou will be releasing her first solo mixtape this month in less than 20 days.

Interestingly, this is not the first time leanon has collaborated with the K-pop rapper. The duo had previously worked together on a song titled 4L (For Life) released on July 9.

Interestingly, this is not the first time leanon has collaborated with the K-pop rapper. The duo had previously worked together on a song titled 4L (For Life) released on July 9.

As part of the group's upcoming plans, it has been revealed that Fatou will join Leia and new members Sriya (the first Indian K-pop idol) and Gabi on BLACKSWAN’s upcoming concerts in Belgium and Japan next month. Reports of DR Music confirming the group making an August comeback made headlines in June. However, no official details were released about the comeback at the time of writing.

Meet Fatou, the K-pop industry’s first prominent African idol

For 27-year-old Fatou Samba, the road to becoming K-pop’s first African idol was “goddamn difficult.” In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she shared that her dream debut as a K-pop idol was tainted with hateful, vicious comments. However, she tries to stay away from the negativity as well as the pressure of being a Black K-pop idol.

“I don’t really think of it like, ‘Oh, I’m the only Black K-pop idol.’ I just do what every other colleague in this industry is doing. I try to stay as far away from that thought as I can, because I feel like if I would think about it, I would drive myself crazy.”

Despite debuting during the pandemic, the 27-year-old is making the best of her time. She has featured in multiple content collaborations and has a following of 402k on Instagram.

Fatou will now make a stronger return with her mixtape PWAPF on August 19 at 6 pm KST.

