“Blink twice if you need help”: Britney Spears sparks hilarious reactions as she praises Justin Timberlake’s new song and apologizes for her memoir

Britney Spears has been in the news lately because of her memoir. Now, her name is again hitting the headlines as she recently took to Instagram to praise her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. However, it wasn't just the musical appreciation that caught the internet's attention.

In the same post, Britney apologized for some revelations made in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

In her Instagram Reels caption, Britney expressed her love for Timberlake's new track and issued an apology, stating,

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry."

The 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, made headlines for its candid revelations about Britney's life and her relationship with Justin Timberlake. In one excerpt, she disclosed details about a difficult period during their relationship, including a surprise pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

Britney shared her pain in the memoir, recounting,

"To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

The internet, always quick to respond, flooded social media with hilarious reactions. One user jokingly commented, "Britney, blink twice if you need help."

Social media users share hilarious reactions to Britney Spears praising Justin Timberlake's song

As internet users came across Britney Spears' Instagram post where she praised Justin Timberlake's new song, they started sharing hilarious reactions to it. Several social media users reacted to this by saying that it was time to free Britney again. Others reacted to this by saying that Timberlake lives in her head rent-free.

It is worth noting that Britney's 2011 track Selfish unexpectedly surged to the top of the US iTunes chart on Friday, January 26, surpassing Timberlake's new song of the same name. Fans rallied to support Britney, and her song remained at the number one spot, creating a unique chart battle between the former couple.

The timing of this chart showdown is noteworthy, considering the renewed interest in Britney and Justin's past relationship. The 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears and Britney's memoir brought their high-profile romance back into the spotlight. The documentary shed light on the media's portrayal of their breakup, with Timberlake receiving a more positive image while Spears faced public scrutiny.

In response to the documentary and mounting pressure from Britney's fanbase during the #FreeBritney movement, Timberlake issued a public apology on social media. He acknowledged his past actions and offered an apology to Britney Spears.

Fast forward to Timberlake's recent release of Selfish, and the past controversy seems to have impacted the charts. Britney's fans rallied together to support her, propelling her 2011 track to the number-one spot on iTunes, while Timberlake's new song took a backseat.

