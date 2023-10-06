"Boots with some mighty big lifts": Ron DeSantis hidden heels conspiracy erupts as TikTok video goes viral 

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has left the internet in a frenzy after appearing in bulky boots on the Real Time with Bill Maher talk show. Internet users are having a field day about the Republican’s potential insecurity about his height. Netizens have since conspired that the Florida governor often sports cowboy boots to make himself look taller. One netizen joked online:

Recently, TikTok videos about Ron DeSantis’ preference for cowboy boots went viral online. According to the Daily Dot, in one of the many videos, that was captioned- “slay queen,” the TikToker highlighted the politician’s leg to show how his shoes’ wedges made him look taller.

The clip also included a picture of ClassicSter Women’s Hidden Wedge Booties Faux Sude High Heel Ankle Boots, signifying that DeSantis was not only wearing women’s’ shoes but also that he found it necessary to have heels.

According to Amazon, the shoes in question gives a person a 4.33 inches boost in height. The “padded insoles” are reportedly “super comfortable.”

The TikTok video found itself on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well and people created an uproar.

Rumors of Ron DeSantis wearing high heels originated early this year

This is not the first time DeSantis has become the butt of jokes online. In February 2023, a Democrat posted an image of Ron DeSantis wearing elevated boots during multiple occasions. He said in his tweet:

“Ron DeSantis constantly wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller.”

The high heels conspiracy theory has circulated online since early 2023 (Image via X)

In the same month, platform user Ron Filipkowski posted an image of the man in question alongside Tiger Woods. The former who is supposedly 5’9’’, appeared to be the same height as the golf player who is 6’1”. The tweet was captioned:

“Must’ve had a growth spurt.”

The high heels conspiracy theory has circulated online since early 2023 (Image via X)

In April, X user @sadmonsters posted an image of the Republican alongside a woman. They wrote in their viral tweet:

“De Santis’s heels are so high it looks like he’s being photographed by a mid-Rapture.”

Conservative group, the Lincoln Project, who have opposed former president Doland Trump in the past have also mocked DeSantis for his supposed heels-wearing tendency.

Trump had also seemingly roasted DeSantis for his height in the past. Daily Dot claimed that before the former potus gave the governor the moniker “Ron Desanctimonious,” he toyed with the nickname “Tiny D.”

Ron DeSantis gets trolled online for cowboy boots

Internet users were left in splits after the heels conspiracy theory spread like wildfire online. Many ridiculed him viciously across social media platforms. A few hilarious comments read:

The boots have gone viral in the past as well. This prompted a former congressional staffer to address it with Vanity Fair. The anonymous former employee said that the shoes were a gift from DeSantis’ wife, Casey. They also added:

“She bought him these dumba*s cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image.”

DeSantis is currently in hot waters. The Florida governor is in second place on the GOP polls. Former ambassador of the UN, Nikki Haley has surpassed the politician and found herself winning New Hampshire and South Carolina.

However, Donald trump continues to enjoy the top spot despite skipping the recent GOP debates.