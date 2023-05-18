"Will haunt your nightmares": Ron DeSantis laughing video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

American politician Ron DeSantis sparked hilarious reactions online after a video of him seemingly fake laughing went viral online. First aired on C-Span on May 13, the 44-year-old personality can be seen interacting with a man, as they attended a classic car show in Iowa.

As per the video, Ron De Santis asks the man:

"I saw that you have like a 1955 Porsche in there. That one's nice. How much is that worth?"

miguelifornia @miguelifornia The real Ron DeSantis The real Ron DeSantis https://t.co/tu83seWut6

To this, the man responds:

"Ugh, we won't even talk about that."

The response tickled DeSantis as he had an unhinged moment where he flung his head back and gave a burst of open-mouthed laughter. The video of the moment went viral as netizens reacted humorously, with one of them tweeting:

Twitter reactions on Ron DeSantis' hearty laughter video

After the video of Ron DeSantis having a hearty laugh in Iowa while attending a classic car show went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs mocking the Governor of Florida and called him out for fake laughing with common people to connect with them.

One of the users also shared a collage of Ron DeSantis laughing just like this in different instances.

Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 @alexbruesewitz The video of Ron fake laughing is even stranger than the picture. Watch how fast he transitions from fake laughing to serious face.



Wtf is wrong with Ron DeSantis?!!



The video of Ron fake laughing is even stranger than the picture. Watch how fast he transitions from fake laughing to serious face.Wtf is wrong with Ron DeSantis?!! https://t.co/uCIAiPn9TK

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on DeSantis' hearty laughter. (Image via @taradublinrocks/Twitter)

ElElegante101 @skolanach If Fake Laughing was an Olympic sport Ron DeSantis would win the Gold If Fake Laughing was an Olympic sport Ron DeSantis would win the Gold https://t.co/Hfw8ovBE6u

laney @laneymakesstuff Is Ron DeSantis laughing or is he having a seizure?



Is Ron DeSantis laughing or is he having a seizure? https://t.co/KF4RgrHDIT

John Blaine @JohnBlaine2020 That awkward moment just before Ron DeSantis realizes he’s the only one laughing at his jokes. That awkward moment just before Ron DeSantis realizes he’s the only one laughing at his jokes. https://t.co/CG8XkS8nNM

Derly Uribe @derlyuribe Advisor: Ron, when you interact with people, try smiling and laughing, and try to look genuine and natural.



De Santis: Like this? Advisor: Ron, when you interact with people, try smiling and laughing, and try to look genuine and natural. De Santis: Like this? https://t.co/G4RlTv3apY

Ron DeSantis is all set to contest the 2024 presidential elections

As per news outlet Reuters, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis will all set to officially enter the 2024 presidential elections race next week, as per two sources familiar with the decision.

According to a source, DeSantis will probably submit papers announcing his candidacy on May 25 to coincide with a donor gathering in Miami, with a more official debut the week of May 29. The insiders added that Ron DeSantis will kick off a more formal event closer to June 1, 2023.

On Monday, May 15, DeSantis' political operation moved from the state GOP center to a new office in Tallahassee. The move cost more than $5,000 and prompted a federal campaign law that required DeSantis to register as a candidate and name a main campaign group within 15 days.

DeSantis's decision to run for president in 2024 comes after he spent months traveling to early primary states and other parts of the country to push his new book and talk up his political record as governor.

He is presently spending his second term as governor of Florida, having been re-elected by a roughly 20-point majority in November 2022. DeSantis signed an extensive number of laws popular with conservatives during the state's most recent legislative session, which concluded in May, including a six-week abortion ban and permitless concealed weapon carry.

After receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, he breezed through the 2018 Republican primary for governor and won the general election by 32,463 votes.

From 2012 to 2018, Ron DeSantis served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He was one of the first people to join the conservative House Freedom Caucus. After he graduated from Yale and Harvard University, he joined the Navy and was sent to Iraq as a JAG officer.

