"He wants that season 3 real bad": Joe Exotic announces 2024 presidential run, leaves internet in disbelief

In a shocking turn of events, American media personality and convicted felon Joe Exotic declared his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Tiger King star made the announcement via his Twitter account, @joe_exotic, along with a link to his campaign website, stating:

"It's official! I am now a candidate for President of the United States in 2024. Visit my campaign website for information at JoeExotic2024.com."

Joe Exotic @joe_exotic It's official! I am now a candidate for President of the United States in 2024. Visit my campaign website for information at JoeExotic2024.com It's official! I am now a candidate for President of the United States in 2024. Visit my campaign website for information at JoeExotic2024.com. https://t.co/VtsFi2vNMf

The campaign website for the 60-year-old, who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence, indicates that he is running as a Libertarian. He also shared a letter on the website that details his life and expresses his reasoning behind the move, stating:

"So put aside that I am gay, that I am in prison for now, that I used drugs in the past, that I had more then one boyfriend at once and that Carole (Baskin) hates my guts. This all has not a thing to do with me being able to be your voice."

As the news spread, netizens were left in disbelief and shock. One user, @allie_key stated:

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @allie_kiley)

Internet users express skepticism over Joe Exotic's U.S. presidential candidacy

While Joe Exotic seems confident about his campaign and has been tweeting details about his future plans, netizens voiced their bewilderment and wariness at the news.

Many questioned the authenticity of the news, while others expressed their exasperation. User @srslyberserk sarcastically stated:

"I am not high enough to deal with Joe Exotic running for president."

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @srslyberserk)

Another user said:

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @famemxnster)

Here are some other reactions seen on Twitter:

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @dxn_xox)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @FatAlpert_)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @strugglina)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @hipstermaid)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @Ahgaverse)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @craigwash82)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @KristyHasNoLife)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @NoNameNobody404)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @SteazusWalks_)

A comment expressing disbelief at the news (Image via Twitter/ @AndiThompson12)

About Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic is an American businessman and media personality. He famously ran the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma from 1998 to 2018.

Just three months after stepping down as the zoo's director, he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison for 17 federal charges. His term was later reduced by a year. Joe has, however, always maintained his innocence.

Joe Exotic has been actively tweeting about his campaign since his announcement.

Poll : 0 votes