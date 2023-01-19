Was Carole Baskin's husband found? Latest Don Lewis claims sparks memefest online 

Don Lewis, the former spouse of Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is alive and well, as opposed to prior reports of him being declared legally dead in 2002, a few years after his disappearance.

In an interview with ITV in November 2021, Carole Baskin revealed that her ex-husband is actually alive and in Costa Rica. Talking about how she was not aware of the same until Tiger King 2, she said that the Department of Homeland Security had been in touch with her former spouse:

“One of the really exciting things that came out of ‘Tiger King 2’ is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George [Jorge] Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002. They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica."

While the revelation was made last year, the discovery is only now going viral, prompting several netizens to post memes and hilarious reactions to the news of Baskin's ex-husband being found alive years after he was declared dead.

It must also be noted that there has been no official confirmation about the same.

“Carole Baskin husband coming back from the dead”: Side-splitting memes surface on the internet following Don Lewis revelation

The meme fest began when netizens discovered a November 2021 clip of Carole, where she claimed that the FBI had contacted her to inform her that her former husband Don is alive and well.

While many were shocked at the revelation, several netizens took the opportunity to create hilarious memes about the situation.

What happened to Carole Baskin’s ex, Don Lewis?

As per several reports, Don Lewis went missing just six years after his marriage to Carole. He was declared dead by US authorities five years after his disappearance.

This happened shortly after Don started spending a lot of time in Costa Rica for business purposes. However, many people, including Don’s first wife, Gladys, claimed that he wanted to divorce Carole soon after they tied the knot in 1991.

On August 18, 1997, Lewis left home for work, but never returned. Furthermore, Baskin filed a missing report and also informed authorities that Don had issues with memory and kept forgetting names, places, etc. However, authorities were not successful in locating the man.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic, the Tiger King star, claimed that Carole was behind her husband's disappearance, alleging that she had murdered him and fed him to the big cats. Carole denied the claims and the search went on for a few more years, but to no avail.

Despite Carole Baskin claiming that the FBI contacted her saying that they had found her husband alive, there has been no official confirmation about the same. It must also be noted that Don Lewis himself has neither issued a statement nor made any public appearances. Lewis is still legally documented as dead.

