Bragg launches new Apple Cider Vinegar Supplements nationwide: All you need to know

Bragg Live Food Products is bringing its renowned Apple Cider Vinegar in a supplement form. It has introduced three new products to make wellness and nutrition even more convenient.

Bragg was founded in 1912 and has grown to become one of the biggest names in wellness and nutrition in the United States. Aside from Apple Cider Vinegar, the company also has a huge range of beverages, supplements, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, and more.

The natural food company encourages people to have a healthy lifestyle and in that mission, it has added three new products to its lineup.

Bragg's new Apple Cider Vinegar supplements

The brand's Apple Cider Vinegar is already quite famous and it has now turned into supplement form. This features three different capsules, with each containing a 750 mg dose of Acetic Acid. Bragg's supplement is the only one in the United States that can offer that due to its proprietary formula.

The brand's Senior Vice President of Sales, Michelle Zettle, said about the new supplements (via PR Newswire):

"A convenient on-the-go format of wellness is important to our customers. As the leading brand of apple cider vinegar, Bragg is excited to increase access to all three of our ACV supplement formulas through our partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market."

The supplements come in three forms:

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Core Supplements - This features the brand's fermented apple cider vinegar in capsule form. Each serving contains 750mg of acetic acid and also a boost of vitamin D and zinc, which help to build immunity.

ACV Energy Supplements - Along with the 750 mg acetic acid, this features six essential B vitamins that help increase energy from the core.

ACV Renew Supplements - Along with the 750 mg acetic acid, this contains phytoceramides that help hydrate the skin.

About the new products, Bragg's CEO Linda Boardman said (via PR Newswire):

"The amount of acetic acid contained in Bragg's ACV supplements is a game-changer. Our ACV supplements contain 750mg of acetic acid, the known efficacious dose, in each serving. Acetic acid helps to delay the absorption of carbohydrates, which in turn helps to maintain healthy blood glucose levels and reduce blood sugar spikes. It also has been shown to help maintain healthy weight and cholesterol levels."

The company's trusted Scientific Advisory Board has helped with the product development of the new supplements.

Availability and Price

All three supplements are available at all Sprouts Farmers Markets and other retailers. Interested individuals can also order them online through the company's website.

The ACV Core and ACV Energy supplements cost $24.99 per bottle of 90 capsules. The ACV Renew supplement, on the other hand, retails for $29.99.

Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar has become a staple in various households due to its various health benefits. It helps in lowering blood sugar levels, aids with digestion and weight loss, and keeps cholesterol in check.

Bragg is one of the leaders in the Apple Cider Vinegar market worldwide. It is 100 percent USDA organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. The website's description of their ACV reads:

"Crafted with organically grown apples, Bragg® Original Apple Cider Vinegar is raw, unfiltered, and naturally fermented with the ‘Mother’ in every bottle. Mix it up, add to your beauty routine, or throw in your favorite recipe–because Bragg ACV makes daily wellness easy and a little funky."

It comes in four sizes - 16, 32, 64, or 128-ounce bottles and is available online or at every major retailer.

