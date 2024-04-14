British comedian couple and television stars Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce 

After nine years of marriage, British comedians Jon Richard and Lucy Beaumont announced divorce in a joint Instagram statement on April 12. The post read,

"After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways. As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well being."

The couple have a 7-year-old daughter and have starred in Celebrity Gogglebox.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont's relationship explored

During an interview with The Sunday Times in April 2021, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont disclosed that fellow comedian Roisin Conaty set them up. Their first date was at the Kingston-upon-Thames venue The Fighting Cocks.

While talking about their first date location, Lucy said,

"Which is quite symbolic, as we have been fighting like cocks ever since."

In her book Drinking Custard: Diary of a Custard Mum, Lucy mentioned Jon knew she fancied him before they met.

"I felt someone's presence behind me. I nearly fainted, honestly my heart was beating like the clappers as I was sure Jon knew I fancied him."

British comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont tied the knot in April 2015 and welcomed their daughter Elsie in 2016. In 2020, the couple starred in their mockumentary, Meet the Richardsons, where they played exaggerated versions of themselves.

In Meet The Richardsons, Lucy's character is often seen as being mean to her husband. However, while addressing her character on The Sunday Post a few months ago, she said,

"It's been great, but I see comments on social media and people don't seem to realise it's not real. I don't henpeck - we wouldn't have lasted this long if I was as mean to him in real life."

During an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown in 2022, when host Jimmy Carr, asked what made her decide to settle with Jon, she said,

"I don't see this for life. Isn't it a song - just passing through? Is it?...You meet in your life old souls, new souls...A**holes."

Although she added she and Jon "had a lovely life together" she also said, "Who knows what will happen in the future."

During their interview with The Sunday Times, Jon confessed Lucy taught him how to be happy. He mentioned that if he were to read such a statement in a paper, he would instantly feel sick all over the page. He also said he was a very unhappy person previously but noted that he was no longer so, and gave credit to Lucy for the change.

Lucy stated that filming Meet the Richardsons, brought the two closer. She said,

"When we first started the first series of Meet the Richardsons we weren't in a very good place. We were arguing a lot, we were tired, we weren't making time for each other. But the series helped us become better at living with each other."

Last month during a chat with OK, Lucy discussed working with her partner,

"It's a great working environment because it feels like a big group of friends. It's a shame that you can't see the crew off camera because most of them have worked on the show from the beginning. It's like a holiday for them."

In 2023, while talking about the intent behind Meet the Richardsons, Lucy Beaumont pointed out the show is an excuse for the couple to channel "tensions into comedy".

The couple concluded the post stating that they would not be making any further comment on the divorce.