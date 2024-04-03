Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae relationship timeline explored after actress reveals getting secretly married two years ago

Anya Taylor-Joy took to Instagram on April 2, sharing photos and videos from her seemingly secret wedding to Malcolm McRae, two years ago. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love...you're the coolest."

The recent revelation comes as a shock to fans who believed the The Queen's Gambit actress was wed in October 2023 in a ceremony in Venice wearing a tan-hued Dior gown.

In the pictures uploaded by Taylor-Joy on April 2, she was seen wearing the same gown for her wedding in New Orleans.

Malcolm Macrae is a singer and plays guitar and piano in a two-person rock band, known as More.

Exploring Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's relationship

In an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2019, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed details about her "devastating breakup" before she filmed Emma:

"It had challenged everything. I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin. The whole of 2019 was me becoming a woman, essentially," she said at the time.

Taylor-Joy reportedly first met her husband at the Queen's Gambit premiere in March 2021. Two days after meeting her, Malcolm composed a song for her. On March 12, 2022, he shared a clip of that song on Instagram, with the caption:

"I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her. It's called 'Really Want to See You Again.'"

He sang;

"I know that I'm high now, but I've gotta let this out/I think we're alike in ways that I can't quite explain right/but I might, could with some time if ever we were in the same place/I want what's right, but I want without warning now/and I think we're wanting something the same."

While talking to Elle in April 2021, Anna-Taylor Joy first mentioned having a partner. However, she did not mention Malcolm McRae's name at the time;

"My partner's just come back from work and he's moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot."

In July 2021, McRae posted a picture of Anya Taylor-Joy on his Instagram, with the caption, "I'm besotted."

In March 2022, the couple walked their first official red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. While talking to British Vogue the same month, Anya Taylor-Joy called Malcolm her "hobby."

"I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he's the same. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

She also revealed that she prefers being in a relationship to dating around;

"I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be. I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, 'God, I would suck at that.'"

In April 2022, Anya-Taylor Joy took Malcolm as her plus one to the premiere of her film, The Northman.

In October 2023, photos, allegedly from Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's wedding at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice surfaced on the internet. Hollywood celebrities like Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult, and Evan Ross were reportedly among the ones who attended the wedding.