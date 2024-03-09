Adam DeVine and wife Chloe Bridges' relationship timeline explored as couple shares pictures of their first child 

On March 8, Adam DeVine took to Instagram to share a photo of his first child, Beau Devine, with wife Chloe Bridges. They first announced the birth on February 16.

In the photo shared by DeVine, him and his wife can be seen making crying faces mimicking the infant as he holds him. The three are seen snuggled up on a hospital bed. The caption reads:

"Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we've already learned some great parenting techniques. Do your best fussy baby impressions along with him and he'll straighten right out."

Bridges also posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a picture of the newly born infant, snuggled up photos of the new parents, and a video of the baby asleep on her chest with the caption:

"Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that's 15 times bigger. Beau Devine 2.16.24."

Adam DeVine first announced news of expecting a baby with Bridges in an Instagram post in October, where he can be seen standing back-to-back with Bridges, both flaunting their bellies with a hand on it.

Exploring Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges' relationship

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges first met while working on the 2014 movie, The Final Girls. The two were on a flight to Louisiana to film the movie and got off the plane and into the car together. Talking to People magazine about the way they met, Adam said:

"We met on a plane. We were shooting the same movie, but I didn't know that because I'm an idiot who doesn't real emails. But Chloe is a smart person who reads emails, and she knew who I was. So she's trying to chat me up and meanwhile, I just think 'this babe is hitting on me!' And I was a little overwhelmed, I had a girlfriend at the time."

Adam DeVine and Bridges started dating in February 2015. The couple starred in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates in July 2016 and went on a romantic trip to Greece in September 2017.

They got engaged in October 2019 and DeVine shared a photo of him steering a boat while Bridges flaunts her diamond ring across his chest on Instagram.

Chloe also posted about the engagement on Instagram saying:

"We are doing!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever."

The couple tied the knot in October 2021.