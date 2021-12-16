Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges relationship explored as couple share glorious wedding pictures 

Pitch Perfect actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges finally shared photos of their luxurious beachside wedding, which took place in October 2021.

In an interview with Vogue, the newlywed shared every detail about their relationship and wedding. They talked about how they met, how Devine proposed to Bridges, and how they had to replan the wedding.

Everything about Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges' relationship and wedding

Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine on their big day (Image via Vogue)

The duo met on a flight in 2015 while filming their movie The Final Girls in Louisiana. The couple did not speak much when they first met because Devine was "scared of Chloe's beauty" and the actress thought he was "big timing" her. Despite an unromantic first brush, they became a couple and soon moved in together.

After that, the couple started attending functions and basketball games together. On October 19, 2019, Devine popped the question on their Duffy boat in Newport Bay. On October 25, he posted a photo of the two on Instagram that read:

"She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!"

As per Vogue, Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges planned on getting married in September 2021 at Orange Country’s Resort at Pelican Hill. Since the venue postponed all events due to the pandemic, they were forced to reschedule their wedding.

With the help of wedding planner Elena Damy, they got married on October 8 at Esperanza, a resort in Cabo San Lucas, with guests reduced from 200 to 90.

Bridges wore a dress designed by Danielle Frankel, accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and Jennifer Behr earrings. For her hair and makeup, she chose a rather natural look for her big day.

Wedding guests included Rebel Wilson and Devine’s Workaholics co-stars Blake Anderson and Anders Holm, Devine's groomsmen for Adam Devine. They wore a customized Richfresh suit.

The duo wrote their vows for the ceremony that lasted for 20 minutes. They also arranged a dance party marked by fireworks. The couple then changed into different clothes for the after party, as seen in Chloe's Instagram post:

But the biggest problem Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges faced before getting married was contracting COVID. Although they thought they'd have to cancel the wedding, they recovered soon and had enough time for quarantining. But as the proverb goes, all's well that ends well. According to the couple, the wedding was a "blast."

