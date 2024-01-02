What happened to Adam DeVine? Health issues explored, as wife Chloe Bridges shares an extensive list of surgeries

Recently, actor and comedian Adam DeVine’s wife and actress Chloe Bridges took to her Instagram Story and shared that her husband was going through a prolonged health crisis.

The story which was recently shared on Reddit by user u/alexasummer on the r/Fauxmoi community page revealed that Adam DeVine had a list of extensive medical procedures in the past year.

Chloe wrote alongside a masked picture of Adam DeVine.

“They still can’t figure out what’s wrong with him (his pain moves around, and he has unexplained muscle spasms throughout his body) but he is recovering from his latest surgery now and we hope this one helps."

A Reddit user shares a screengrab of Adam DeVine's latest health update from Chloe Bridges' Instagram Story. (Image via Reddit/u/alexasummer)

In the wake of this latest turn of events, here’s an overview of Adam DeVine’s health issues over the years.

Everything you need to know about Adam DeVine’s health history

Actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter, and producer Adam DeVine visited 11 different doctors in November according to his wife Chloe Bridges’ Instagram Story. It included “a rheumatologist, 2 neurologists, 2 pain management specialists, 3 orthopedic surgeons, and a soft tissue specialist.”

Additionally, he also underwent several MRIs, twice-a-week physical therapy, acupuncture, took a couple of PRP shots and a few epidurals. He also had multiple surgical procedures done.

Chloe Bridges’ post showed Adam DeVine wearing navy blue shorts, a cream-colored t-shirt, and a greyish hat, sitting on a piece of hospital equipment.

Incidentally, this is not the first time the Pitch Perfect star has suffered medical crises. For instance, when he was 11 years old, he was on his way to a convenience store in his hometown in the suburbs of Omaha, Nebraska, with a friend, when he had a near-fatal road accident. It almost took away both his legs and sent him into a medically induced coma for a fortnight.

The Righteous Gemstones actor divulged his childhood trauma during an interview with the Off Camera Show in early 2023, saying he was “hit by a cement truck,” and was “taken under the wheels and spit out and, just like mangled,” rendering him critical and hospitalized for two months. For his recovery, he had to undergo 27 surgeries in the next few years.

He added,

"I broke everything, except my right femur from the waist down. And then crushed my waist from the knees down. Took all the skin off, broke my ribs, punctured lungs."

The 40-year-old also reiterated his boyhood tragedy during The Armchair Expert podcast where he admitted to being in a lot of pain, despite all the medicines, and saw all his loved ones standing over him and crying.

DeVine said,

“I think that’s kind of why I got into comedy. After that, I couldn’t do anything. Anytime anyone would make fun of me, my dad was like, ‘You can’t get into fights so you gotta punch them back with your words, think of some funny things to say back to them."

The Workaholics star and co-creator also recalled how both his legs were nearly amputated, however, he made a miraculous full recovery and only had a few scars. He took two and a half years to get back to normal life and even played middle school football after that, as revealed on the Off Camera show.

The When We First Met star also mentioned how his childhood dream of becoming a baseball player was shattered by his traumatic experience.