Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin cancelled before season 2

The beloved American comedy television series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will not be returning for a second season, despite a well-received debut on Peacock. The series initially received a green signal for a second season in January 2023.

The first season of Pitch Perfect received a warm reception as it premiered on November 23, 2022, following which producers were encouraged to give it a go for the next season. However, inside sources cited by The Variety cited issues over the strikes in Hollywood as the cause of the cancellation and delay in schedule.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is based on the characters created by Kay Cannon from the Pitch Perfect film series.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin brought back Adam DeVine (Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2) as Bumper Allen, who receives a call from Berlin to make a move following his song's grand success in Germany. As the official synopsis on IMDb reads,

"Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin."

The story begins here as he finds himself in Germany and in love at first sight with his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who is secretly into songwriting. The cast of season 1 includes Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Gisela, Lera Abova (Anna) as DJ Das Boot/Thea, and Flula Borg (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Pieter Krämer, who joins hands with Bumper in his endeavor.

Considering the reception of the first season as good, Peacock renewed the show for its second season in January 2023. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin became the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history and gathered more watches than any other Peacock Original on its launch weekend.

However, the crew fell behind on pre-production and was unable to start filming when the writers' strike began on May 2, 2023, followed by the actors' strike on July 14, 2023. As revealed by Deadline, the delay in the project impacted the filming schedule and budgets, leading to the decision to scrap season 2 overall. Moreover, the producers were not confident about how eager the audience would be to look forward to a follow-up season of a rather new show in the event of missed target release dates.

Such cancellations of renewals have taken place for shows like A League of Their Own and The Peripheral as well, owing to the double strike in Hollywood.

Even though renewals have been cancelled, one can expect reverse renewals to take place given that the WGA strike was lifted on September 27, 2023, after a mutual agreement and renewed contract with necessary demands with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

More on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2 renewal

The Pitch Perfect family has been looking forward to season 2 ever since the release and reception of the first season.

Previously Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said in a press statement,

"Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ hit all the right notes...We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights."

So far, there has been no announcement relating to the renewal of the show, and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin stands cancelled after a successful season 1.