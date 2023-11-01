What surgeries did Matthew Perry have? Actor's health struggles explored in wake of his death aged 54

Matthew Perry’s untimely and sudden death has taken the world by storm, as social media users were left shocked after the devastating news came in on October 28, 2023. The FRIENDS actor was only 54 years old when he passed away. Furthermore, it is being reported that the actor drowned in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

The actor was discovered unconscious by his assistant, who instantly called 911 and reported that Perry was unresponsive. While the authorities have not yet stated the reason why the actor might have drowned at his home, the officers did claim that there was no sign of foul play and no drugs were found in or near the scene.

Matthew Perry sudden death reminded his fans and followers of his medical history, as he has been quite open about his health struggles. Perry has often talked about his history with alcohol addiction and being in rehab multiple times. He revealed many health-related details in his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

He talked about how he was in a coma after a sudden colon burst in 2019, along with his heart stopping for 5 whole minutes, calling the revival his second life. He also revealed how his colon burst due to opioid overuse, due to which he had to undergo emergency surgery. As per Today, Matthew Perry had undergone nearly 14 stomach surgeries, all due to his colon problem.

Matthew Perry had a 2% survival rate during his 2019 surgery

While it is not known if any of Matthew Perry’s health conditions caused the drowning, the actor has been open about his addiction issues that lasted for 30 years and led him in and out of rehab more than 15 times. In an interview with People, he revealed that he had spent close to $7 million in the process of becoming sober.

He talked about the same in his memoir and said:

“I’ve been in a mental institution, gone to therapy twice a week for thirty years, been to death’s door.”

He also talked about how his colon burst due to the excessive use of opioids, leading to an emergency surgery. At the time, the doctors stated that the actor had only a 2% chance to live. Matthew Perry stated that his mother and the rest of the family visited the hospital and were told the same, which left many devastated.

However, the actor was in a coma for nearly 2 weeks and was released from the hospital 5 months later. He then talked about how once his heart stopped for 5 minutes, he was instantly moved to a new hospital, only to wake up after 10 hours.

In his memoir released last year, he briefly talked about how he was wearing a colostomy bag due to his colon bursting. He added:

“I have not been interested in taking a drug since. I’ve surrendered but to the winning side, not the losing. I’m no longer mired in an impossible battle with drugs and alcohol. I no longer feel the need to automatically light up a cigarette to go with my morning coffee.”

While the actor had a lot of struggles with alcohol and substance abuse, he claimed on many occasions that he had been sober for a long time. As news of Perry's death broke, several tributes poured in on social media, as fans, friends, family, and colleagues were left devastated after the loss of the young soul.