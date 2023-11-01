Tyler Christopher net worth: Fortune explored as General Hospital star dies aged 50 

Tyler Christopher, known for his role in General Hospital, tragically passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after a cardiac arrest. His co-star from General Hospital, Maurice Benard, confirmed the news, adding that the actor was in his San Diego apartment at the time of his death.

In his Instagram tribute to the actor, Benard wrote about how Christopher advocated for better mental health and often discussed his struggles with alcohol, depression, and substance abuse.

Tyler Christopher was born in 1972 and started his long-standing career as an actor in 1996 with General Hospital, as per Entertainment Weekly. Throughout his career, he worked with well-known television actors and directors for shows like Days of Our Lives, The Lying Game, and CSI. Having won several accolades for roles, Tyler earned a fortune for his work, contributing to his net worth of $7 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Tyler was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He then tied the knot with Brienne Pedigo in 2008, eventually filing for divorce in 2019. He is survived by his two children from his second marriage.

Tyler Christopher won a Daytime Emmy for his role in General Hospital

Tyler Christopher, born Tyler Baker, was a well-known actor, thanks to his roles in several television shows which were loved by the audience. Born in November 1972 in Joliet, Illinois, he was the youngest of 4 kids. Having completed his graduation from Ohio Wesleyan University, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting dreams.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Christopher started working in the show, General Hospital in 1996, but left the show in 1999, returning again in 2003. He left once more in 2011 as he was cast in The Lying Game. Two years later, in 2013, he returned once more to General Hospital and was there till 2016. It was in his final year on the show that he won a Daytime Emmy for his role as Nikolas Cassadine.

Besides GH, Christopher also appeared in a number of shows and movies like Face the Music, The Pretender, Angel, Family Law, and more. Some of his other works include Boomtown, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Twilight Zone, and Secrets of a Small Town.

Tyler Christopher then signed one of his biggest projects, Days of Our Lives, in 2017. He continued there until 2019. All of these shows and his bright career in television have contributed to his massive net worth of $7 million.

Given his long-standing career in the entertainment industry, following his death, tributes poured in from social media users, fans, and friends.

His family has not yet released a statement following his death.