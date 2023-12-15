"Bro is always kamikaze during album time": Kanye rants about Hitler, Aaron Carter, Nicki Minaj and more in viral video 

In a dramatic conclusion to his Vultures rave event in Las Vegas, Kanye West went live on Instagram to unleash a passionate and lengthy rant on Friday, December 15. The rapper, known for his unfiltered outbursts, touched upon various topics, including his frustration with Drake, Jay-Z, Adidas, and others for not supporting him over the past year.

During the live stream, Kanye criticized those who dismissed his rants as mere episodes and expressed his desire to "slap the sh*t out of Mike Rubin." He accused Adidas of letting his partnership crash and claimed they conspired against him after he put out a tweet. Kanye asserted his significance in the fashion industry, citing the challenges he faced for pioneering tight jeans and pushing boundaries in fashion.

The rapper also addressed the involvement of others, such as Drake, Jay-Z, and Adidas, in his career, suggesting they were all waiting for this moment. Kanye alleged that his show and Instagram were sabotaged, leading to the termination of the Adidas contract. He said, "Fu*k everybody," and proclaimed that his Yeezy shoes would still sell despite the obstacles.

He also claimed in his viral rant that Zionist Jews own all the banks, hospitals, and even private schools in Los Angeles.

The rant was captured on YesJulz's Instagram Livestream and quickly spread on social media platforms. YesJulz had previously reported that the police shut down the Vultures rave event. Still, the event continued in a relocated setting, possibly a hotel suite, with guests like Quavo, Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, and Lil Durk.

As social media users saw this video, they started reacting to it. One of the social media users @HillTopAve responded by saying 'Bro is always kamikaze during album time'

Amid Kanye's intense monologue, he referenced Drake and Jay-Z, suggesting they were waiting for this moment and implied that the Adidas contract termination was a deliberate move against him.

Moreover, in his rant, the rapper complained that nobody supported him. When a woman in the room challenged him, saying, "You're not God," he got upset and threatened to kick her out.