American rapper and songwriter Lil Uzi Vert is being called out by internet users after his performance at the Rolling Loud festival held in Inglewood, California, on March 5, 2023, sparked satanic claims.

The singer debuted his new song, Just Wanna Rock, at the concert with satanic-themed lyrics while also allegedly referring to his girlfriend, JT of City Girls. Donning an all-red outfit with spikey hair and a belt that featured a pentagram, a symbol often associated with Satan, the Philly singer rapped:

"I make a City Girl believe in Satan."

Here's a snippet from Lil Uzi Vert's performance:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Fans are concerned about Lil Uzi Vert’s eyes and his religious themed performance at Rolling Loud Fans are concerned about Lil Uzi Vert’s eyes and his religious themed performance at Rolling Loud 👀 https://t.co/hMpZ1QfYLL

In addition to his outfit, the Just Wanna Rock rapper wore different contacts in each eye that gave off Satanic vibes to the audience. He wore red contact lenses in one eye and blue contacts in the other.

One user, @dominykas joked:

"Frightening af lol" Internet users call out Lil Uzi Vert for devil worship after Rolling Loud performance

As the news and videos of Lil Uzi Vert's performance went viral, netizens were left surprised and concerned for the singer. They reacted strongly against the singer's look and took to social media, calling him an alien.

Many mocked his antics during the act, with one user, @Qurandale, commenting he was having an "identity crisis."

Twitterati also questioned Lil Uzi Ver's choice of contacts, which added to the eerie vibe of the whole performance. One user, @keyshaxn_ jokingly compared his eyes to those seen in the Uchiha Clan members of the anime Naruto, stating:

Many users shared hilarious memes and gifs. Here's what one user posted:

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter criticizing the singer:

"Really nothing funny or cute about it": Summer Walker calls out Lil Uzi Vert for Satanic worship

Symere Bysil Woods aka Lil Uzi Vert is known for his facial tattoos, piercings, eccentric hairstyles, and androgynous fashion. He rose to mainstream success after the release of his debut single, Money Longer, in 2016.

R&B songstress Summer Walker expressed her thoughts on the dark and demonic-themed performance in her Instagram story. She quoted the lyrics to Uzi's song and added another story with an in-post caption that read:

"I Be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before..? Or it’s just a trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all."

The singer is yet to comment on the Satanic claims.

