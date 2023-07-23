"Bro please kill Twitter": Internet reacts to a possible rebrand after Elon Musk’s latest post goes viral

Elon Musk’s latest tweets from Sunday, July 23, have sparked a flurry of speculation among fans about a possible change in the Twitter logo. At around 9:15 am on Sunday, Elon posted a poll asking people to vote on whether they want Twitter’s default color to be black or white. As of July 23, 1 pm, black is leading the poll with 75.7% votes.

Elon shared a poll for the default color of Twitter. (Image via Twitter/@elonmusk)

A few minutes after posting the poll, Elon made another tweet at 9:34 am, where he vaguely stated that soon they shall bid goodbye to the Twitter brand, and eventually, all the “birds.” Though he did not elaborate on what he meant by this statement, netizens assumed that he was hinting at rebranding the app’s logo as well as changing its name.

At around 10:27 am, the business magnate shared a video showcasing one of the potential logos. The video shows a stylized version of the letter "X." Reacting to the same, one user, @damsiarbok, quote tweeted the video and urged Elon Musk to kill Twitter and used a hashtag that says "#makepeopleshutupagain2023"

Internet reacts to Elon Musk's latest tweets hinting at Twitter's rebranding

Elon's tweets about a possible new logo for Twitter started gaining traction after he spoke about the same on social media and even held a poll to that effect. Some Twitter users said that Elon is obsessed with the letter "X," while others started posting their suggestions for the "X" logo. People also responded to Elon's tweets with memes.

Katherine @katladeedaa pic.twitter.com/g5UnDmehRG @elonmusk I have the vision for the final look but in not a graphic designer

Elon Musk's vision of "X" and the "Everything app"

The business magnate went on to share more tweets regarding Twitter's upcoming evolution. In a tweet prior to posting the video of the potential logo, he announced that if someone posts a good enough “X” logo by tonight, tomorrow they will go live worldwide.

Elon Musk @elonmusk If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow

He also shared an image exemplifying how the logo might look like. In the image, the current icon of the bird is shown in white, with the background in black. Elon wrote that the new logo would look like it but instead of the bird icon, there would be an “X.”

In May 2023, Twitter officially changed its business moniker to X Corp. The platform announced that it updated its Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service pages to let everyone know that Twitter Inc. has been changed to X Corp now.

This venture by Elon Musk reflected his vision and goal to create a super app where the “X” suggests everything and anything. Twitter’s official website previously said that its logo of the blue bird is its most recognizable asset, which is why the platform is so protective of it. In April, the blue bird was temporarily replaced with Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which helped add around $4 billion to the cryptocurrency’s market value.

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October last year, he made some radical yet controversial changes to the platform. The most notorious of them all was mass layoffs, which often led to the site crashing down. He also introduced the paid verification plan to users.

On Saturday, July 22, Twitter announced that the platform will soon implement a limit on how many direct messages an unverified user can send. They claimed that these changes will be imposed as an attempt to reduce spam in DMs.