"Bro's gonna be broke in no time": Fivio Foreign gets trolled online after revealing where he spent a chunk of his money from $1.7M deal

Fivio Foreign, the American rapper from New York, recently opened up about signing with Ma$e's RichFish label in 2018 and how he spent the money from the deal. On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, another part of the 33-year-old's interview on the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa came out, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

During his appearance on the podcast, the artist said that $750,000 of the $1.7 million he got went back to the founder of the label. Fivio then stated that he first got an advance of $300,000 from the original $1.7 million deal and bought a bulletproof truck.

"My advance was like $300,000. With that $300,000, the smartest thing I did was I bought a truck, bulletproof. That was $100,000. Then, I bought chains for everybody, right, $75,000. I'm just doing the math so you can understand where my money was going," he explained.

Netizens soon took to social media and began to mock the rapper for spending a large chunk of his money from the contract so fast.

Fivio Foreign explains what he did with his money after signing with Ma$e's RichFish label

On Wednesday, Fivio Foreign shared with fans how he spent part of the money from the deal and what he wished he would have known at the time. During his time on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast, he mentioned that he bought a bulletproof truck and chains. He also shed light on some things he wished he knew at the time and said:

"I got a crib in Tenafly, New Jersey for n****s. I paid it off. I didn't even know about putting money down for a mortgage or nothing. It was a rental house. I did like $90,000 on the rental when I could've put money down for a property. Now, I know. I would never do that again. So, that's like $250,000 gone already."

Netizens soon began to talk about Fivio Foreign spending a large chunk of the money after the deal. While some thought it was "concerning," others wondered what he did with the rest of the money as they took to the comments section of @SaycheeseDGTL and @XXL's Twitter posts.

The contract in question was with Ma$e's RichFish label. Fivio Foreign took up his offer and signed to the record label with a production deal in 2018, as per XXL.

The rapper has not responded to the comments online as of this writing.

