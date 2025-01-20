"Bro has the spirit of the DRAGON WARRIORRRRRR" — Internet reacts as Jack Black tries to scare off paparazzi at the beach with Kung Fu Panda moves

A video of Jack Black trying to scare off paparazzi using his Kung Fu Panda moves recently went viral on social media. The actor is currently in Queensland, Australia, to shoot for the Anaconda reboot when the incident occurred on a Gold Coast Beach on January 19.

In the video, a paparazzi photographer approaches Black, who is wearing Tenacious D shorts and a tie-dye T-shirt. Upon seeing him, the actor playfully throws punches and kicks at the photographer, accompanied by cartoonish sound effects. The paparazzi then says, "You know I'm recording." This makes Jack Black stop, turn, and jog away from the photographer.

Expand Tweet

The snippet of Jack Black's encounter with the paparazzi, uploaded to the X page @scubaryan_, garnered 5.2 million views at the time of this article. The actor's fans were delighted to see Black utilize his Kung Fu Panda moves, with one user tweeting:

"Bro has the spirit of the DRAGON WARRIORRRRRR."

Expand Tweet

Several people echoed this sentiment, joining in on the fun with playful commentary.

"They are literally messing with the Dragon Warrior," one person tweeted.

"Can't wait for a green screen of this in like four days," another person added.

"Most Jack Black thing I’ve seen," someone else commented.

"This the new Kung Fu Panda live action movie?" another user wrote.

Here are some reactions from people who weren't as amused with the video.

"Bro be doing anything other then making good movies," one user posted.

""You know I'm recording? as he's literally the one sticking the camera in someone's face," another person added.

"Why some people like him is beyond me..." someone else wrote.

"He was cool till he went all woke politics," another netizen commented.

Jack Black, Paul Rudd, and Thandiwe Newton will star in the Anaconda reboot

Anaconda, the 1997 horror movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Ice Cube, will receive a comedic reboot in 2025. The new version will star Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton, and Steve Zahn.

On December 20, 2024, Paul and Rudd announced the reboot via a video on Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube page, with Black confirming the presence of the massive snake in the movie.

“It’s gonna be a big f**king snake and it’s gonna rip!” he exclaimed.

While the original 1997 movie followed a National Geographic film crew on the lookout for the giant snake, the reboot will see a group of friends in a mid-life crisis embarking on a journey to remake their favorite movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Black is set to portray a director, while Rudd's character is that of an actor. The two will reportedly go into the rainforest to shoot their film, where they encounter the deadly snake. Meanwhile, Newton (of Westworld fame) and Zahn (of Silo fame), who play their childhood friends, join them on their trip.

The Anaconda reboot is currently being filmed in Australia and is scheduled for release on Christmas Day in 2025. Tom Gormican, who directed the Nicholas Cage-starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), will reportedly direct the reboot.

In other news, Jack Black's next silver screen outing comes in the form of the live-action movie Minecraft, based on the video game of the same name. The flick, scheduled for release in April 2025, will also star Jason Momoa and Emma Myers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback