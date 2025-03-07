"Bro thinks he's Obama or something" — Internet reacts as King Charles launches his own Apple Music Radio show

Apple Music announced a new radio program in collaboration with King Charles III titled The King's Music Room. In a press release, the company revealed that the special broadcast would premiere on Monday, March 10, 2025, on Apple Music 1.

Per the release, the broadcast celebrates music across the "Commonwealth chosen by His Majesty King Charles III." Further, it intends to reflect the British monarch's relationship with and his personal taste in music across the decades. These include artists from the 1930s to Afrobeat musicians and disco and reggae genres.

As news of the announcement spread, internet users were quick to react. Referencing former president Barack Obama's Spotify podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, co-hosted by Bruce Springsteen, one netizen commented:

"Bro thinks he's Obama or something."

Many were intrigued with the idea and noted they would tune in to the show.

"King Charles with a playlist? That’s gonna be a royal jam session" one joked.

"Wow, who knew the King was a music lover? Looking forward to tuning in!" another added.

"The King being a DJ for a day was not on my list of things happening but we shall be listening," a user commented.

Others expressed their skepticism at the development.

"Perhaps the King has too much time on his royal hands?" one rhetorically questioned.

"Queen Elizabeth stayed on for so long because she knew the Institution would be reduced to sh*t like this," another criticized.

"Everything about this is so random," a person noted.

King Charles's Apple Music program was recorded at his office in Buckingham Palace

According to Apple Music's press release, King Charles III recorded the show in his office in Buckingham Palace. Noting that The King's Music Room would mark this year's Commonwealth Day (celebrated every second Monday in March), the release added:

"King Charles III also shares anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life."

The British monarch's playlist would include pop singer Kylie Minogue, reggae legend Bob Marley, disco musician Grace Jones, and contemporary talents like Raye and Davido, among others, according to a report by Variety.

Teasing his introductory remarks from the show, the outlet reported that he believed music had the "remarkable ability to bring happy memories" and bring comfort during times of sadness.

"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy," Charles added.

In the press release, Rachel Newman, Apple Music's global head of content and editorial, explained that the company puts focus on "human curation" before expressing her honor at the king sharing his personal playlist with the world.

Composer Errollyn Wallen (CBE), who also holds the title of Master of the King's Music (since 2024), added:

"The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity."

In addition to the March 10 premiere, more broadcasts will be made available on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout Monday and Tuesday.

