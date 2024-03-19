Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis reveals Autism diagnosis, describes herself as "neurospicy" on Instagram

In a health update on Friday, March 16, Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah Willis, took to Instagram to share that she was diagnosed with autism. Tallulah Willis posted a throwback video of her father, Bruce Willis, holding a younger version of her in his arms at a red carpet event.

While talking about her recent diagnosis, she captioned the post saying,

"Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic (laughing emoji)."

When a follower commented on her video asking if she was diagnosed during childhood, Tallulah replied to the comment saying,

"Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's shared my life."

When another user commented,

"What an amazing memory of you and your dad. Neurospicy folx make the world a better place."

Tallulah Willis responded, "Neurospicy (heart emoji)"

Exploring Tallulah Willis' health conditions

Tallulah Willis is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest daughter. Her recent Instagram post isn't the first time she has been public about her health conditions.

In February, she shared about her journey with an eating disorder in an Instagram post. She revealed that she was "romanticizing unhealthy times." Her post comes after her personal essay on dealing with anorexia was published in Vogue in May 2023.

"And like so many people with eating disorders, my sense of myself went haywire. There's an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly. People are like, Oh wow! And then it quickly turns to, Are you okay? My friends and family were terrified and I dismissed it."

"For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I've been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to."

She added,

"By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 pounds. I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I coudln't walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath."

In the essay, she also revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD at 25 and put on stimulant medication. Willis struggled with Borderline Personality Disorder after her then-boyfriend dumped her, and she was sent to a rehabilitation center in Texas by her family.

Earlier, Tallulah Willis also talked about her relationship with her father, Bruce Willis, and his diagnosis of Fornotemporal Dementia. She revealed that recovery is lifelong, and she savors the time she gets to spend with her dad.