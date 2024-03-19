Buckingham Palace downgrades Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's profile to 500-word bio at the bottom of official website

Buckingham Palace has adjusted the online representation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by relocating their profile to a 500-word joint bio at the bottom of the official royal website.

Overnight changes were made to the Royals' official website, suggesting that on March 18, 2024, they merged the two bio sections of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into one joint bio of 500 words and were downgraded to the bottom of officials after the Duke of York.

Buckingham Palace's bio explains Harry's early life, achievements, marriage, and Royal duties, including attending the Commonwealth on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. However, the bio begins by stating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew from their responsibilities of the Royal family. It stated:

"As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family."

Shift in status: Buckingham Palace alters Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official website placement

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex (Image via Getty)

Buckingham Palace has officially downgraded the profile of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on its official website to the bottom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, reportedly gave the reason that Buckingham Palace stopped developing their "SussexRoyal" brand.

The official site has merged the couple's profile and reduced it to a concise 500-word biography at the bottom of the page. The bio is divided into two sections, explaining the achievements and early life of Harry and Meghan individually.

Prince Harry served ten years in the British Army (Image via Royals official)

In Prince Harry's section, a summary of his early life has been explained, where he served as an army officer for ten years, which ended in 2015. Also, it mentioned that he had been to Afghanistan twice with the British Army on duty.

Buckingham Palace also mentioned the Duke of Sussex charity "Sentebale," which was co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in memory of Princess Diana. The charity is to support orphans in Lesotho.

In summary, the officials acknowledged the Royal duties carried out by the Duke, including overseas visits to the Realm and Commonwealth nations on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. Also, he visited all seven continents as part of his official duties, including representing the UK overseas at the government's request.

The Duchess of Sussex at Roundtable Discussion on Gender Equality (Image via Getty)

The Duchess of Sussex section briefly explains her early life, mentioning her notable role in Suits as Rachel Zane. The official site of the royal family also mentions the lifestyle website The Tig, written and edited by Meghan Markle.

During her time as a working member of the Royal Family, as mentioned, Meghan Markle was the Patron of The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and Smart Works, which was to help women return to employment.

While the decision to downgrade Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's profile was taken, the official titles remained the same on the site, which Queen Elizabeth II gave on their marriage day.

Prince Harry Marries Ms Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle (Image via Getty)

The couple was married on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel, Windsor, and has two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.