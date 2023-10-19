Meghan Markle signing with same talent agency as Serena Williams a calculated move to relaunch herself for new money-making venture: Royal biographer

Royal biographer Emily Andrews is of the opinion that Meghan Markle signing with the same talent agency as Serena Williams and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a "calculated" move on the part of the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle has been at loggerheads with the Royal family since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. A couple of years later, Harry and Markle decided to step back from their roles in the family and moved to the United States. However, they continue to retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to this day.

In April 2023, Meghan Markle signed with William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest talent and media agencies in the world. That, combined with the former Hollywood actress making a lot more public appearances in recent months, has led Andrews to believe that it is a "calclulated" move by Markle to increase her commercial value.

This is all in preparation for a new "money-making venture," the Royal biographer further speculated.

"It was no accident that over the Summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year," Andrews told Woman Magazine, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Meghan has decided she wants to live her life much more openly and the relaunch by her new Hollywood power broker agency, WME, was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximise plans for a new money-making venture," Andrews added.

"Serena Williams' my friend, I wasn't gonna betray that trust" - Meghan Markle on knowing about American's retirement plans

2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams was the first guest on Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast, recorded at a time when the 23-time Grand Slam champion's plans to retire at the 2022 US Open were not public knowledge yet.

By the time it was released, however, Williams had made the "evolution" announcement, writing an emotional letter through Vogue magazine. Markle said in the interview that she was aware of the same even when recording, but did not want to talk openly about it out of respect for her friend Serena Williams.

"Now, when we originally recorded this conversation, the news of Serena Williams’vevolution away from tennis wasn’t yet public," Meghan Markle said. "I knew about her plans – as you’ll soon hear – but Serena and I couldn’t quite talk openly about it in this type of forum. She’s my friend, I wasn’t gonna betray that trust."

