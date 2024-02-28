Bury gas explosion: Everything to know as primary school evacuated, woman hospitalized with serious injuries

On February 28, 2024, a gas explosion was reported on Nelson Street, Bury. A woman, 70, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, whereas St Luke's Primary School was evacuated, as per the Manchester Evening News. The gas explosion in Bury has caused widespread concern and prompted a swift emergency response.

Media circulating on X shows clouds of smoke across nearby streets at 11:00 am. However, the Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed that the explosion happened in the Fishpool area of Bury, as reported in the publication.

As per the publication, the local council Councillor Tamoor Tariq stated that he is in touch with the authorities to look into this matter. Nelson Street has been closed until further updates.

Breaking News: Gas explosion in Bury forces primary school evacuation, leaves woman injured

Expand Tweet

The details of the explosion are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that it occurred in the vicinity of Nelson Street, Bury, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 11:00 am, as reported.

The gas explosion caused significant damage to nearby structures, prompting the evacuation of St Luke's Primary School as a precautionary measure. A woman, 70, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Expand Tweet

As per the publication, a GMP spokesperson said,

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at a property on Nelson Street in the Fishpool area of Bury. At this stage, a woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 200m cordon is in place around the property and neighbouring homes. Local residents and the community will be informed if they need to take any further action."

The Mirror reported that the drone footage shows a terrace house eradicated, whereas two neighboring properties had substantial damage. Neighbors were told to keep their windows closed.

Expand Tweet

Local Councillor Tamoor Tariq, who represents Redvales Ward, confirmed on X at 12:16 pm GMT today (February 28, 2024) that a suspected "gas explosion" happened two minutes from his residential area.

"Heartbreaking to share there has been a gas explosion in the last few minutes right across from my house. I understand everyone has been taken into a place of safety, and emergency services are doing all possible to deal with this awful situation."

Furthermore, he added,

"St Luke's primary have also evacuated children, as they are just yards away. I remain out of the country due to a family member being critical, but I am keeping in touch with all relevant people/authorities."

Later, at 01:08 pm GMT, he gave updated information with no fatalities reported officially. He also advised locals to avoid the "stretch of gigg lane near the football and cemetery."

Expand Tweet

Emergency services, including fire crews and medical personnel, rushed to the scene at Bury to assess the situation and provide assistance. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the explosion to determine what factors contributed to this tragic incident, as per The Mirror.