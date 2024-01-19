"It smells like burnt lint" - xQc and his brother left concerned after speculating there could be a gas leak in their house

Twitch and Kick sensation Felix "xQc" and his sibling Nicholas "Nick" Lengyel found themselves confused in a recent livestream when the streamer suspected that there might be a gas leakage in their room. Felix was knee-deep in one of his customary GTA 5 RP sessions, during which he smelled something unusual, leading him to alert his brother promptly.

The streamer was casting a glance toward the potential origin of the odor, characterizing it as the scent of burnt lint, which is the accumulation of textile fibers and other materials commonly found on and around clothing. The streamer remarked:

"It smells like burnt lint."

xQc and his brother discuss the unusual scent in the streamer's room

While immersed in his Twitch livestream (January 18), xQc detected an unusual scent in his room. Without delay, he called his brother and asked him to check out the source of the smell.

As French Canadians, the duo proceeded to converse in French, with a significant portion of the clip being in the language. Upon being shared on his YouTube page, fans promptly provided translations in response. After being alerted, Nick said (translated from French):

"There is a breaker that just blew up, but like, real hard."

xQc went ahead with his explanation, stating that the position of the fan of the heater has changed:

"The fan right there is always, I always have to put it higher, you know, up to the right? But now, when I put the fan higher, it was lower to the right. The higher thermostat has fallen lower, it was up to the right. Now it's lower, for some reason."

Fan gives the translation of the entire dialogue (Image via YouTube)

He added:

"It's two different systems and knowing that it's been a while since we last turned it on, right, it's a different heater, it burns dust. That, I mean, is a good explanation."

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate, allowing the streamer to resume and continue with his livestream without any further complications.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared to the streamer's clips channel. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the streamer suspecting a gas leak (Image via YouTube)

xQc is accustomed to generating clips that often elicit comments. Recently, during his livestream, the streamer displayed an "airsoft" gun, leading some viewers to express concerns that he might be risking being swatted.