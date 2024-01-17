"What could possibly go wrong for a streamer that constantly gets swatted" - Fans express concern as xQc shows off gun on livestream

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" showed off a gun during a livestream on January 16, 2024. While playing GTA 5 RP on the NoPixel 4.0 server, the content creator took the opportunity to display a rifle with green tape on it and the text "airsoft." Sharing some details about the weapon, the French-Canadian personality said:

"It's airsoft. The bullet that f**king... they're fluorescent or whatnot. It's kind of nice, though. It's got a good weight. (The streamer aims down sight) It feels like... yeah, it feels about, like, almost exactly like the... of the same type, if it was not an airsoft (The streamer pretends to shoot the gun).

xQc's video has received significant traction on YouTube, eliciting responses from numerous community members. User @LoganCovers91 expressed concern by writing:

"Fake gun without the orange tip, what could possibly go wrong for a streamer that constantly gets swatted? Clueless (Twitch emote)."

"No way the SWAT team will see that sticker when they are raiding" - Fans react to xQc showing off his gun on livestream

YouTube user @LoganCovers91's comment mentioned above (Image via YouTube comments section)

xQc is one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch and Kick, best known for his Just Chatting and gaming broadcasts. He has also competed professionally in The Overwatch League, representing the Dallas Fuel in 2017.

The 28-year-old garnered attention on January 16, 2024, after he showed off a gun live on his stream. Over 165 netizens have expressed their thoughts on the situation, with one fan stating that the content creator "demonstrated good trigger discipline":

One fan wrote that the Twitch streamer "demonstrated good trigger discipline" (Image via YouTube comments section)

Another viewer said the internet star should inform his local police department that he owns a gun:

One fan stated that the streamer should disclose the gun at the local police department (Image via YouTube comments section)

YouTube user @dubstepforever99's comment garnered over 499 likes. They wrote:

"No way the SWAT team will see that sticker when they (are) raiding."

YouTube user @dubstepforever99's comment (Image via YouTube comments section)

According to user @jloran244, xQc could not obtain a "real gun" because he currently resides in Canada:

YouTube user @jloran244's comment (Image via YouTube comments section)

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from the platform (Image via YouTube comments section)

xQc isn't the only streamer who has shown off a gun live on the stream. On December 13, 2023, controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" collaborated with Nico "Sneako," during which the latter surprised the Indian-American personality by drawing a gun on him.