"Bro did not write that" - xQc says Kanye West's apology to the Jewish community doesn't sound like him

During a Kick livestream on December 26, 2023, internet personality Felix "xQc" shared his opinion on Kanye West's recent social media post. For those unaware, the American rapper took to Instagram to apologize to the Jewish community. Claiming that it was not his intention to "hurt or disrespect" the community, he wrote (the except has been translated from Hebrew):

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future."

In response to the Grammy Award-winning musician's apology, xQc remarked:

"Bro did not write that. But, I see..."

"What matters now are actions" - xQc on Kanye West's apology

xQc was about to end the livestream on the Stake-backed platform when he learned that Kanye West had issued an apology to the Jewish community on Instagram. Commenting on the situation, the Twitch and Kick star said:

"Yeah, just saw this f**king Kanye apology. Holy s**t! I have seen it. I'm reading it right now. I mean, I can't read the symbols but there's a translation in the chat."

After going through the social media post, the French-Canadian personality claimed that the apology was not written by the 46-year-old. He went on to say that if the music superstar had not apologized for his behavior, he could have been "exiled":

"I think he might have gotten exiled otherwise."

According to the former Overwatch pro, West's address didn't "sound" like him:

"Like, brother, you should never lock people into... you should never lock people into not being able to do better and learning, and s**t like that. I think it's fine. It just doesn't sound like Kanye West. Does that make sense?"

He added:

"You can still tailor a PR statement to, at least, a little bit sound like you wrote it. At least, even like, 10%. That just sounds like 0%. But, it's all right. What matters now are actions. That's all that matters because talk is talk, you know? Just actions and then it won't matter, whether it's PR or not."

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

xQc's opinions on Kanye West's apology have elicited numerous reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some relevant ones:

Fans chime in on the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

This isn't the first time the streamer has discussed Kanye West on his livestream. In March 2023, the Quebec native publicly supported the rapper during his dispute with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.