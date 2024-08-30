"But do they have the secret formula?"— Fans react to reports of Wendy's launching the iconic Krabby Patty

Rumors of Wendy's launching a SpongeBob Squarepants burger to celebrate the latter’s 25th anniversary have spread like wildfire across social media platforms. However, it is worth noting that neither the restaurant nor Paramount, the creator of the cartoon series, has confirmed the collaboration.

On August 22, 2024, the r/spongebob subreddit forum shared a screenshot of Wendy's announcement put up on a bulletin board. In the alleged announcement, employees were told that the restaurant was creating its own rendition of SpongeBob Squarepants’ iconic Krabby Patty burger.

The announcement claimed the Krabby Patty recipe would be part of its collab with Paramount. It stated that the limited-time offer will be launched on October 8 for “adult consumers.” It further claimed that the Wendy's “Krabby Patty Meal” would include a Krabby Patty, which would be a cheeseburger with Wendy’s fresh beef alongside a secret Krabby Patty sauce, and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty in honor of SpongeBob’s home.

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty would allegedly be made out of the restaurant’s signature Vanilla Frosty, which will be combined with a pineapple mango puree. The rumored meal will also include a Hot & Crispy Medium Fry.

The alleged announcement also claimed that the exclusive meal would be available only until November 11 in the U.S., Canada, and Guam.

Netizens were left in a frenzy over the announcement. Some comments online read:

“AMERICA HERE I COME,” an X user commented.

“People will be all over it, I’m sure. The Spongebob love will never die,” another netizen commented.

Several internet users were eager to try the meal despite the parties involved not confirming the meal’s arrival.

“finna pull up to the drive thru asking for a krabby patty,” an X user said.

“My thighs going to blow up fr,” another netizen commented.

“Out of every fast food joint & restaurant possible, wendy’s got the deal,” a platform user noted.

A spokesperson for Nickelodeon, which aired SpongeBob Squarepants, refused to comment on the rumors to Indie Wire when they requested more information. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“Finally, been waiting 20 years for this,” an X user said.

“We've entered the golden era of man,” another platform user said.

Wendy's releases statement after SpongeBob Squarepants Krabby Patty burger rumor goes viral online

SpongeBob's popularity has led to the series being adapted into films as well, including The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

With the cartoon series expected to celebrate the milestone anniversary, Wendy's released a statement after claims of its collaboration with Paramount went viral online.

“While we can’t confirm what’s coming down Wendy's innovation pipeline, we can share that we’re always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans’ cravings. We will be sure to keep you in the loop when we have more news to share,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a fourth SpongeBob film is set to release in 2025. The film, titled The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants, will be directed by Derek Drymon.

