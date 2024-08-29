Who was Ted Drewes Jr.? Frozen custard magnate dies at 96

St. Louis-based businessman Ted Drewes Jr passed away on August 26 at the age of 96. Drewes' family confirmed his death to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The statement said:

“A native of St. Louis, Ted loved the city that he called home his entire life. He will forever be remembered for his unwavering love for his faith, family, and city. Ted’s legacy will live on through the memories shared over cones and cups, a symbol of warmth and tradition that will continue to bring joy to generations to come. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public to join.”

Drewes Jr expanded his father's frozen custard business in St Louis over the last four decades, making it a part of the city's identity. Drewes' father, Ted Drewes Sr, first opened his frozen custard shop in 1929 in St Petesburg, Florida. In 1930, he opened another outlet in St Louis and two other outlets in South Grand Boulevard and Chippewa in 1931 and 1941 respectively.

The Chippewa and South Grand Boulevard outlets are running to this day. After his father's death, Ted Drewes Jr took over the Chippewa outlet and expanded it to include more items for sale, such as Christmas trees.

He ran the shop for over 80 years, alongside four generations of his family members. During his time, Ted Drewes' frozen custards became one of the most demanded treats in the city. A memorial for Ted Drewes Jr will be organised soon, but no dates have been specified.

How did Ted Drewes Jr expand his father's frozen custard business in St Louis?

Drewes Sr first opened his frozen custard outlet in 1929 in St Petersburg, Florida. The businessman expanded his business further with three new outlets in St Louis, on Natural Bridge, South Grand and Chippewa Street.

In 1958, the Florida and Natural Bridge outlets shut down. However, the South Grand and Chippewa outlets run even today, with the latter serving as the company's headquarters. Ted Drewes Jr took over the frozen custard business after his father's death.

Over the years, Drewes Jr spent hours in the Chippewa outlet, selling frozen custard. He is credited for expanding the business and making it a part of St Louis' legacy and identity. He expanded the size of the Chippewa outlet and also incorporated his family's Christmas tree business, by buying more land in Nova Scotia.

Customers shared their thoughts about Ted Drewes Jr and his legacy of frozen custards. One customer, Roy Wieland, told FOX:

“It’s the best custard I’ve ever had."

A visting customer from the United Kingdom, Tharmini Ruehireswaran, shared the same thoughts, and said:

“It’s very unique, so I really like it. On the trip, this is something we wanted to experience definitively, and I really like it."

Customer Matt Brey pointed out that there are millions of people that have enjoyed Ted Drewes Jr's frozen custards and loved their family business. He described the legacy as,

"a legacy very few people get to leave."

A native from Illinois, Diane Alblinger, has been a local customer of Ted Drewes Jr's custards for a while and keeps coming back to St Louis for the same. Speaking after the 96-year-old's demise, Ablinger shared:

“He's brought a lot of joy to a lot of people, so his life had a lot of value. It's sad that he passed, but I'm sure that his memory will live on in his custard forever.”

Some customers also noted Drewes Jr's legacy of selling Christmas trees alongside frozen custards, describing it as a part of St Louis's culture.

The frozen custard magnate had celebrated his 96th birthday in February this year.

