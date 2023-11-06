"Can’t we come up with any new stories to tell?"- Twitter not impressed with The Longest Yard remake

The Longest Yard, which originally starred Burt Reynolds in 1974, is getting another remake in the coming months. The film already had a remake starring Adam Sandler in 2005, which was not critically favored. The second remake comes less than two decades after the Sandler starrer.

A lot of remakes and franchise-based films are dominating the market right now. The news of a remake for a film that is not too old has now led to rising backlash on social media platforms, where fans have criticized the attempt at recycling old material instead of building something new. The two remakes being pretty close to each other seems to be the main problem for fans.

Fans call out Hollywood for recycling old stories with The Longest Yard

There has been constant criticism about Hollywood recycling material instead of giving more chances to independent filmmakers with stories to tell.

With the news of another remake of The Longest Yard being developed at Paramount from Gunpowder & Sky, fans found another opportunity to discuss this problem in Hollywood.

Both the previous versions of The Longest Yard were made by Paramount. The 1974 original was based on a story by Al Ruddy and was directed by Robert Aldrich. It was a critically acclaimed version.

The same film was remade by Peter Segal and written Sheldon Turner in 2005.

More details about the upcoming remake of The Longest Yard should be out soon.