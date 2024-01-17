"Can't stop crying": Fans emotional as SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan reveals unseen clips of ASTRO's Moonbin in his recent cover video of Choi Yu-ree's Shape

On Tuesday, January 16, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan uploaded a self-edited video for his cover of Choi Yu-ree's Shape, which he gifted to fans in honor of his birthday. The video revealed several unseen videos of the idol with his close friends such as VIVIZ's Umji and SinB, Lee Suji, Billlie's Moon Sua, etc, along with his family and SEVENTEEN members.

However, what fans didn't expect to see were videos of him and the late K-pop idol, ASTRO's Moonbin. Fans knew that Seungkwan and Moonbin had been close friends, and they weren't surprised that the late idol featured in his recent song cover that honored his relationships.

However, given that it is the first time fans got to see unseen clips and pictures of him since his passing, it left many people emotional.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan included unseen pictures of the late ASTRO's Moonbin in his recent cover video for Choi Yu-ree's Shape

As an annual tradition, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan uploads a song cover on his birthday for his fans in return for everything that the fans do to celebrate his special day. This year, on January 16, the idol uploaded a cover of Korean singer-songwriter Choi Yu-ree's track Shape.

He also added a new twist to it by compiling videos of his close relations, including his family, SEVENTEEN members, his other K-pop idols friends, etc. Naturally, given the strong bond that Moonbin and Seungkwan shared, many clips of the duo's shared memories were also included in the cover music video.

Upon viewing the never-before-seen clips of ASTRO's Moonbin, many fans were left emotional. Moonbin, who was a K-pop singer, actor, and dancer, unfortunately passed away on April 19, 2023, after choosing to take his own life.

Seungkwan was also seen taking a break from his promotional schedules after the idol's death, which was naturally expected from fans given the close relationship the two shared and showcased.

The idol remembered and honored his friendship with Moonbin by including him in his cover music video for Choi Yu-ree's Shape. ASTRO fans, upon seeing the music video, rushed in to express their gratitude towards the SEVENTEEN member for continuing to cherish the late K-pop idol and their friendship.

On the other hand, fans also loved the idol's cover of Choi Yu-ree's Shape and commended him for his moving vocal skills that continue to impress the listeners. Additionally, the idol also received a bundle of birthday wishes on January 16.