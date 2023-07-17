"Can't wait": Fans excited as Park Lomon to reportedly lead Branding in Seongsu-Dong

On July 17, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Park Lomon is set to lead the upcoming fantasy and romance drama titled Branding in Seongsu-Dong. The report stated that Park Lomon has officially confirmed his casting, and mentioned that Kim Ji-eun may also star in the title. The latter's agency is currently reviewing the offer.

Branding in Seongsu-Dong is an upcoming fantasy drama that revolves around the blossoming love story between a driven and ruthless marketing executive and an intern. The story sees an intriguing twist when the two inadvertently swap souls after their first kiss.

The news of the duo's potential casting has generated excitement among K-drama fans, who eagerly await confirmation from the duo.

"I'M SEATED": K-drama fans gear up to see Park Lomon and Kim Ji-eun in the upcoming fantasy drama

The casting news about Park Lomon and Kim Ji-eun has been creating a buzz among K-Drama fans online. Park Lomon is set to portray the role of an intern named So Eun-ho, who constantly clashes with Kang Na-eon, a marketing executive and team leader.

Fans are thrilled as Park Lomon and Kim Ji-eun will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming drama Branding in Seongsu-Dong. They are excited to see the dynamics and chemistry between the two and took to social media to express their thoughts about the casting news.

In the drama, when the intern So Eun-ho and the marketing executive Kang Na-eon accidentally collide with each other and end up kissing, something strange happens. Their souls get exchanged, and they find themselves in each other's bodies. Fans are anticipating that the drama will include chaos and hilarious scenes as the intern suddenly becomes the boss, while the boss experiences the challenges faced by an intern.

Branding in Seongsu-Dong is helmed by director Jung Hun-soo, well-known for his projects such as Twelve Nights and Eccentric! Chief Moon, among others.

More about Park Lomon and Kim Ji-eun

Lomon, a South Korean actor under the management of Big Smile Entertainment, was born in Uzbekistan in 1999. He relocated to Korea during the fifth grade and made his debut in the industry in 2014 with appearances in K-dramas like Bride of the Century and 4 Legendary Witches.

While he gained recognition for portraying younger versions of well-known actors, it was his role in All of Us Are Dead that propelled him to international fame.

Kim Ji-eun, a South Korean actress, is under the management of HB Entertainment. She has made notable appearances in several K-Pop music videos such as DAY6's What Can I Do, I Loved You, and When You Love Someone. In 2016, she began her entertainment career as a commercial model for Bacchus-F. Kim Ji-eun first garnered attention for her portrayal in the TV series The Veil (2021) and later landed her debut lead role in the drama Again My Life.

More information on the release and filming date for Branding in Seongsu-Dong is currently awaited.