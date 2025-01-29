Candace Owens speculates Ryan Reynolds wanted to see It Ends With Us "dailies" after seeing Justin Baldoni on home cameras

Candace Owens speculated that Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, wanted to see dailies from It Ends With Us after spotting Justin Baldoni on his home cameras. Owens' comments come amid a raging legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, with both having filed lawsuits against each other.

In a YouTube stream dated January 28 via her eponymous channel, Owens shared her theory about Reynolds' alleged role in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle. As per Owens' theory, everything was fine between Baldoni and Lively until June 2023. As per Baldoni's lawsuit, the co-stars were "laughing until 4 am" while filming, and the actress also allegedly invited Baldoni to her trailer while she was breast pumping.

In the same month, the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes begin. Owens mentioned that Justin Baldoni's lawsuit suggests that Lively began asking to see the "dailies" from It Ends With Us at this time. The actress wrote a sudden formal email to Justin Baldoni asking to see all the dailies from the sets.

The political commentator claimed the email "scares her" as there was a sudden change in tone from Lively's side. She speculated that Ryan Reynolds asked her to ask for the footage and explained:

"I feel Ryan said, "Get me all the dailies". I just learned this cool production term - dailies. It means all of the footage. There is no way that you want to see all of the raw footage. Why would you want to see all of the raw footage unless you wanted to see what was happening outside of the script. ? It's a weird request."

She further speculated that Reynolds may have seen "something" on nest cameras and spotted Justin Baldoni at his house. She continued:

"Blake has four kids and she is breast pumping. And you're telling me she wanted to see all the dailies? No! Ryan Reynolds came home. And maybe - I am speculating here - maybe he looked at his cameras at home. Maybe he saw Justin was there. Maybe he overheard a conversation. You know, a lot of people are getting caught on these nest cameras."

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the aforementioned theory is pure speculation from Candace Owens. Neither lawsuit from Lively's or Baldoni's side makes such claims, and they are not backed by any factual proof. However, Baldoni and his associates have named Ryan Reynolds as a defendant in their $400 million lawsuit against Lively.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer claimed Ryan Reynolds mocked his client through his character Nicepool

NALIP 2017 Latino Media Awards - Show - Source: Getty

In an appearance on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show, Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman addressed fan theories about the Marvel character Nicepool being based on Baldoni. Nicepool appeared in the 2024 film, Deadpool and Wolverine, and was a spoof version of the titular hero, Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds played both characters.

Speaking about one particular clip featuring Nicepool, where the character comes across as a pseudo-feminist, Freedman said:

“What I make of that is if your wife is s*xually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. There’s no question it relates to Justin. I mean, anybody that [saw] that hair bun. If somebody is seriously s*xually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue.”

Expand Tweet

The scene in question also involved Ladypool, a female version of Deadpool voiced by Blake Lively. In the clip, Nicepool talks about Ladypool and says:

"Wait ’till you see Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby, too, and you can’t even tell.”

When Deadpool said he should not talk about someone like that, Nicepool said he "identifies as a feminist," so it should not matter. Fans have speculated the scene to be a dig at Justin Baldoni, as he is known to be vocal about issues of women's rights and feminism.

Further, Lively accused Baldoni of fat-shaming her post-partum body during their time working on It Ends With Us. She also claimed that he made inappropriate comments on her body in her lawsuit against the actor.

On January 7, Baldoni's legal team sent a legal letter to Disney and Marvel Studios urging them to preserve and retain all documents related to the development of the character of Nicepool. This request was pertaining to the “anticipated claims” of Baldoni against Ryan Reynolds.

The letter, addressed to Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel President Kevin Feige, urged the respective companies to preserve “any and all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool.’”

Further, Justin Baldoni has also filed a $400 million lawsuit against Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and their publicist, accusing them of extortion and invasion of privacy. Baldoni had also mentioned Reynolds in his earlier $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing him of attacking him and accusing him of fat-shaming his wife.

Baldoni also claimed Ryan Reynolds pressured the former's agency, WME, to stop working with him. The actor's agency dropped him after Blake Lively's allegations against him.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face each other in court on March 9, 2026. A pre-trial hearing is set to take place in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback