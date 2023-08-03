Cape Coral drowning: 2 people including toddler found dead in Liberty Park Apartments swimming pool

On Saturday, July 29, two people reportedly drowned in Cape Coral's Liberty Park Apartments swimming pool. According to NBC, the incident occured at a house on Southeast 10th Terrace. As reported by officials, the victims were identified as a local neighbor and an infant child. Offiicals have not yet disclosed the circumstances that led up to the tragedy. However, they have also not discussed the possibility of foul play.

In an interview, local resident Mark Gallegos stated that the name of the adult victim is Greg Corso. Authorities further reported that Corso and the child had been floating in the water for an extended period of time before they were found. The case has been used as an example by Paul DeMello, an activist for children's water safety, who is trying to spread awareness about being more cautious while swimming.

As reported by Fox Now, the Cape Coral July 29 drowning incident was reported at approximately 10:00 am on South Eastern 10th Terrace. A woman, who was tasked with cleaning the pool, told authorities that she noticed objects floating in the water. The woman proceeded to look closer, which was when she realized they were human bodies.

Upon arriving at the scene, Cape Coral officials confirmed that both victims had died in the incident. By the time they arrived, at least one of the victims had been pulled out of the water and onto the deck. The official police report did not mention the relationship between the two victims. However, according to neighbors, Greg Corso was allegedly the infant child's grandfather.

Paul DeMello, the President of Justice Against Children Drowning, discussed the case with local reporters, stating that while visiting the swimming pool can seem like a fairly harmless activity, many adults are not adequately prepared to keep children safe in the water.

DeMello said:

“I’m always concerned about the children, the children, the children, but come to find out a lot of these adults caregivers and grandparents don’t know how to swim themselves."

Although it is unclear what lead to Saturday’s tragedy, DeMello said this shows everyone needs to understand the dangers that can come with a simple visit to the pool:

“Sometimes there’s a stigma when it comes to a drowning and we tend to judge families and people that I’ve been affected, they have a fatal or nonfatal drowning and listen. It can happen to anybody.”

He said that the best precaution guardians can take, is to bring two adults who can swim at any time, adding:

“We’ve had 56 drownings already, already this year…just every year it seems to be a big number."

According to DeMello, his organization has recorded 56 drowning deaths this year. The recent double drowning case is currently still being handled by the Cape Coral Police.