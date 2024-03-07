CBS greenlights a new Young Sheldon spinoff series, details explored 

Fans of The Big Bang Theory and later its prequel, Young Sheldon, are in for a virtual treat as CBS has greenlighted Young Sheldon spinoff series. However, this time, it isn't Sheldon Cooper who'll be stealing the spotlight. The protagonists for this spinoff are Georgie Cooper (Sheldon's brother) and his love interest, Mandy.

The CBS press release notably mentions that the new spinoff series will feature Montana Jordan (Mandy) and Emily Osment (Georgie). The official CBS press release reads as follows:

CBS orders new comedy series starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. The multi-camera comedy created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molar, and Steve Holland, from the universe of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon," follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas.

Young Sheldon spinoff creators share their thoughts about Mandy and Georgie series

Amy Reichenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, expressed her gratitude for the past seven years spent with Sheldon and the Cooper family. She announced the continuation of this journey with new characters, Georgie and Mandy. Not only this, Reichenbach praised Chuck Lorre and the two Steves, Molaro and Holland, for their exceptional work.

Furthermore, she acknowledged how they developed these characters, providing heartwarming, relatable stories. According to her, the stories brought to life by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment have entertained generations. Therefore, Reichenbach is eager for the next chapter about the Young Sheldon spinoff series in this beloved universe.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland also shared their thoughts on the new Young Sheldon spinoff series. They feel a special connection to the Cooper family's world, from The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon. The creators are thrilled to keep telling the family's stories, now through the perspectives of Georgie and Mandy.

She further added:

“From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” Lorre, Molaro and Holland said in a joint statement. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Additionally, Montana Jordan posted the announcement on her Instagram handle. In her post, she expressed her gratitude and excitement in embarking on the new journey with the Young Sheldon spinoff.

"The Cooper family continues. Thank y’all for the support of Young Sheldon. I hope to deliver just what y’all are looking for in this new adventure!" Jordan's Instagram post read.

While the spinoff is still in development, fans can get more of Mandy and Georgie on Young Sheldon season 7, which is currently airing every Thursday on CBS.