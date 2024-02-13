What time will FBI: International season 3 episode 1 premiere on CBS? Synopsis and more

FBI: International is a popular spinoff of the CBS crime television series FBI, which premiered on CBS in 2018. It is the second spinoff, with FBI: Most Wanted being the first spinoff of the series. Following a group of special agents who track international criminals, the series' third season is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9 pm ET, as per CBS.

FBI: International premiered its first season in 2021, and the news about a third season was already confirmed by the end of 2022. The third season returns after delays in filming due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. Season 3 of the series will be shorter compared to its predecessors, with only 13 scheduled episodes instead of the regular 20-plus episodes.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1 premiere date across different timezones

CBS has confirmed the release date for the first episode of season 3 will be Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The first episode will be followed by a new episode released at the same time each subsequent week. The episodes will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ (one day after the release on CBS).

Subscribers to Pramount+ premium will gain streaming access the same day it airs on CBS. The release date and time for the season premiere of FBI: International across different time zones are as follows:

Pacific Time - 6 pm - February 13, 2024

Central Time - 8 pm - February 13, 2024

Eastern Time - 9 pm - February 13, 2024

British Summer Time - 2 am - February 14, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 6.30 am - February 14, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on - February 14, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11 am -February 14, 2024

Philippines Standard Time - 9 am - February 14, 2024

Brazil Time - 11 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2024

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 am on Thursday, February 14, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on Thursday, February 14, 2024

FBI: International season 3 episode 1 plot: What to expect from the season premiere?

Dick Wolf's FBI franchise contains some high-octane drama, and FBI: International, following the team of special agents, is set to return after the previous season ended with an explosive cliffhanger.

At the end of season 2, the team had successfully stopped the illegal sale of a Russian nuclear weapon. In the final moments, an unexpected attack takes place on their Budapest office, putting the lives of the team at stake. The fate of many others in the series appears to be in jeopardy, as only Tank the Dog and Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) were outside the office during the blast.

The official synopsis of the first episode of the season, titled June, reads:

"The team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate, works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away."

Fans can expect the return of special agents Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), and Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), among others, in the latest season of FBI: International. However, CBS has confirmed that special agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) will be handing in her badge at some point this season.

Stay tuned for the premiere of FBI: International on CBS this Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

